Experts say government was slow to react to water crisis | National Newspaper

Experts estimate that the government took a long time to admit the seriousness of the lack of rain and to take effective measures against the energy crisis. The new tariff flag came into effect this Wednesday (1).

Since October 2020, the low level of hydroelectric reservoirs has already attracted attention. That’s when the government started to activate more thermoelectric plants to help in energy production.

Throughout 2021 there was no recovery. Averages in the reservoirs remained low. And the forecast of the National System Operator is even more worrying: that, in November, the main reservoirs will reach 10% of capacity. And even in the face of this scenario, the government has only now taken tougher measures to try to reduce energy consumption for residential consumers and small businesses.

One of them, the new flag of water scarcity, is already in effect. She enters the place of the red flag. The extra fee will rise from R$9.49 to R$14.20 for every 10 kWh consumed. The increase in accounts will be almost 7%.

The government also ordered Eletrobras to deposit, in advance, in 2022, R$ 5 billion in the energy development account, which is used, for example, to give discounts on the electricity bill to low-income consumers. And to encourage a reduction in consumption, it announced a kind of bonus for those who managed to reduce their bills from September to December 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

The water scarcity flag is not applied to large consumers, such as industries, for example. For this sector, the government launched a voluntary consumption reduction program.

In the opinion of experts heard by National Newspaper, the measures presented by the government arrive late. They should have been adopted at least three months ago. According to them, the result of this delay is now facing a much greater risk of power supply failures due to system overload.

“The government took a while to act. The government was also wrong when it said that rationing is not being considered. Technically speaking, when you have a rainfall regime that doesn’t match the average, you have to look ahead. This is the role of those who plan, that is, you have to start working with scenarios where risks exist and, especially when you analyze risks, you see the consequences of what happens if these risks materialize”, says David Zylbersztajn, professor of PUC Rio.

On August 25, the Minister of Mines and Energy guaranteed that there would be no rationing: “I will repeat with complete tranquility that we are not working with a hypothesis of rationing,” said Minister Bento Albuquerque at the time.

But on Tuesday (31), he showed that the crisis may require new measures.

“Today’s photography is this. We cannot predict the future. We believe these measures are sufficient and we monitor the system permanently. We also have to have liquidity in the system, balance in the system. That’s why these measures are implemented and they will be implemented whenever necessary, in order to reduce the cost of energy. If you reduce the cost of energy, we will reduce the tariff. And everything indicates that we are on the right path”, he declared.

This Wednesday (1st), Vice President Hamilton Mourão did not rule out rationing.

“The government took the necessary measures, created a commission to monitor and take the decisions on time to prevent the occurrence of what you said, that there is a blackout. Now, there may have to be some rationing. The decision makers had all the data available and if they didn’t make a more drastic decision sooner it’s because, in the risk analysis they did, that wasn’t the case. I see it that way,” he said.

UFRJ professor Marcos Freitas says that the risk of blackout is real.