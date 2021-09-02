Ex’s law? Jorge should make his debut for Palmeiras against Flamengo

Left-back Jorge was signed by Palmeiras from Monaco, from France, on July 23rd. Since then, the player has completed recovery from an injury sustained in his left knee in December 2020, has improved his physical condition and is close to taking the field.

The report of OUR LECTURE found that Jorge should make his debut for Verdão just against Flamengo, his former club, where he was revealed as a great promise in 2015. Abel Ferreira will have more than 10 days to prepare the team for the confrontation.

Check out the Nosso Lecture channel on Youtube! Click on here.

Follow Our Lecture on Twitter and in the Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

The player suffered the injury while playing for Basel, Switzerland, on loan and has not played in official matches since then. He arrived at Alviverde to replace Uruguayan Matías Viña, negotiated with Roma, from Italy, a few months ago.

While Jorge was finalizing the physical transition process, Palmeiras used defender Renan in an improvised way at left-back and the young man did well in important games, such as against São Paulo in the Libertadores. The Uruguayan Joaquín Piquerez was also hired for the position and has been gradually gaining minutes, pleasing the fans and the coaching staff.

Jorge is 25 years old and signed with Verdão until December 2025. In 2019, by Santos, he was called up by Tite for the Brazilian team.

READ MORE