F1 world reacts to Raikkonen’s retirement announcement

by

Kimi Raikkonen’s announced retirement, which was confirmed today, has caused some reactions. His departure from the category is not entirely unexpected, but ‘Ice Man’ has been a household name in Formula 1 for years.

Especially his dry responses and team radios will be missed by many fans, but the Finn also has a pretty impressive career. He impressed early on in his career with McLaren, where he took nine victories. He subsequently became world champion with Ferrari in 2007, which makes him the last champion of the Italian team for the time being.

Below are some reactions from the F1 world: