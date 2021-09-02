F1 world reacts to Raikkonen’s retirement announcement

Kimi Raikkonen’s announced retirement, which was confirmed today, has caused some reactions. His departure from the category is not entirely unexpected, but ‘Ice Man’ has been a household name in Formula 1 for years.

Especially his dry responses and team radios will be missed by many fans, but the Finn also has a pretty impressive career. He impressed early on in his career with McLaren, where he took nine victories. He subsequently became world champion with Ferrari in 2007, which makes him the last champion of the Italian team for the time being.

Below are some reactions from the F1 world:

We are going to be sad to see you go, Kimi 😢 A titan of our sport. What a career! 👏#F1 pic.twitter.com/mYhk13xqt3 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 1, 2021

Truly the end of an era for our sport. Thank you for everything, F1 won’t be the same without you. Kiitos, Kimi. 💙🤍 https://t.co/aY9RB2gYdm — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromoracing) September 1, 2021

Stefano Domenicali: Kimi is an incredible part of our sport, a personal friend and a true champion. I had the privilege of working with him at Ferrari and know the fantastic person he is. We will all miss him & his unique style and wish him & his family the best for the future — F1 Media (@F1Media) September 1, 2021