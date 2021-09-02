Fact points out that Anthony Davis would not be satisfied with Dennis Schrorder

nba_fato_aponta_que_anthony_davis_nao_estaria_satisfeito_with_dennis_schrorder nba_fato_aponta_que_anthony_davis_nao_estaria_satisfeito_with_dennis_schrorder

According to a recent report, Anthony Davis was said to be dissatisfied with the kind of play he was getting while Dennis Schroder was in charge of the Lakers attack.

While many experts and Laker fans were well aware of Davis’ downfall during last season, the details of his lack of production may be becoming even clearer.

“According to an NBA source familiar with the Lakers events during the 2020-21 season, Davis would be frustrated that he wasn’t getting post plays with Dennis Schroder, compared to those he got with Rajon Rondo a year earlier,” he wrote Eric Pincus of the Bleacher Report.”

It’s hard to understand today, why this issue was not worked out throughout the season, as Davis would be dissatisfied. On the other hand, Davis was out for much of the year dealing with injuries, which may have hurt his chemistry with Schroder.

Either way, it’s also difficult for the board to bet on a player who wasn’t feeding enough one of their best players in the squad.

Schroder, who was famous for turning down $84 million from the Lakers, ended up signing a one-year contract with the Celtics for $5.9 million.

There are also reports that Schroder would have problems with Kyle Kuzma. So the team chemistry with Schroder around didn’t seem to be a productive partnership.

Anthony Davis ended up having a “low production” year with 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. With the arrival of Russell Westbrook and a healthy LeBron James and a trusted old teammate in Rajon Rondo close at hand, Lakers fans can expect AD numbers to improve.

The Lakers’ Biggest Challenge for Next NBA Season

Since Anthony Davis was officially introduced to the Lakers, he’s made it clear that he wasn’t interested in continuing the legacy that George Mikan, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal built.

Let’s remember:

“I like to play 4, I won’t make it up,” Davis said before his first season in Los Angeles. “I feel more comfortable playing in 4, I don’t really like to play pivot.”

Although he made that claim even before playing his first game at the Lakers, Davis proved during his title season on the bubble just how effective he is by playing close to the hoop. So much so, that coach Frank Vogel’s plans, who has Howard and Gasol (for now) on the team, is to use AD in the central position more than last season.

The Lakers’ most efficient quintet last season had Davis at the center, alongside LeBron, Schroder, KCP and Caruso. This group outperformed their opponents with a ridiculous rate of 49.2 points per 100 possessions.

Not to mention that Gasol is already 36 and Howard 35, it could be that Davis, at 28, is the guy to preserve them and not the other way around. While Davis’ offensive numbers have been better as a pivot than a power wing since arriving in LA – averaging 28.5 points over 36 minutes with 52% shooting, compared to 24.9 points over 36 with 48.6% playing on the wing – it is its impact on the other end that is noticeable.

Davis has repeatedly stated his desire to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, and with the Lakers losing some of their best defenders in the offseason, maybe that’s a good reason to convince the player to play more of a pivot for good.

