Fazenda 13 has a new name and confirms the cast announcement date of 2021

Fazenda 13 will debut on September 14th and will have, according to director Rodrigo Carelli, the best cast of the reality show so far.

“The Farm 13” should start soon and has confirmed news. reality show RecordTV, which was one of the biggest audience hits last year, even got a new name to highlight the celebrities who participate in the show.

According to columnist Flávio Ricco, of the portal “R7”, the program this year will be called “The Farm: Barn of Legends”. The change was inspired by last year’s edition, which had big names such as Biel, Mariano and Jojo Todynho, who became champion of the reality show.

In addition, the journalist also confirmed that the broadcaster’s morning show “Hoje em Dia” will reveal seven of the attraction’s future participants on September 9th.. The announcement will be made in press conference format.

This is an important change in the game’s development, as the names are only revealed on the day the reality show starts. Names were usually only known from unofficial lists, and many names weren’t even confirmed when the program started.

“A Fazenda 13”, or better yet, “A Fazenda: Celeiro de Lendas”, will start on September 14, and will have a presentation by Adriane Galisteu, who takes over the attraction after the departure of Marcos Mion, commander of last year.