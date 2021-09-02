FGTS 2021: NEW withdrawal can be redeemed until 2022

The worker who joined the birthday loot of Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), can withdraw the benefit in 2021. However, the citizen has to be aware of the payment schedule of the modality.

The amount is available for redemption until the last day of the month following the authorization. In other words, the holder has up to three months, including his birthday, to withdraw the money. The amount varies according to the accumulated balance, with application of percentages ranging from 5% to 50%, with or without an additional fee.

Therefore, if the worker does not move the resource by the established date, he will have the payment back to his FGTS. Holders born in June, for example, have until August 31 to withdraw their parcel. Those born in July can withdraw the benefit until September 30th.

Check out the full program calendar for 2021, with all release dates and withdrawal periods:

anniversary month Start of service end of serve January January 4, 2021 March 31, 2021 February February 1, 2021 April 30, 2021 March March 1, 2021 May 31, 2021 April April 1, 2021 June 30, 2021 May May 3, 2021 July 30, 2021 June June 1, 2021 August 31, 2021 July July 1, 2021 September 30, 2021 August August 2, 2021 October 29, 2021 September September 1, 2021 November 30, 2021 October October 1, 2021 December 31, 2021 November November 1, 2021 January 31, 2022 December December 1, 2021 February 28, 2022

It is noteworthy that adherence to the birthday draft is not mandatory. But if you want to include the modality, the procedure can be performed in the site, FGTS app, at Internet Banking Caixa or at branches.

However, it is important to point out that whoever adheres to the withdrawal of the FGTS, loses the right to withdrawal-response in the event of unfair dismissal. Only a 40% termination fine is available on the amount of money accumulated in the employment contract.

