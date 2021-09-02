FGTS 2021: NEW withdrawal can be redeemed until 2022

The worker who joined the birthday loot of Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), can withdraw the benefit in 2021. However, the citizen has to be aware of the payment schedule of the modality.
The amount is available for redemption until the last day of the month following the authorization. In other words, the holder has up to three months, including his birthday, to withdraw the money. The amount varies according to the accumulated balance, with application of percentages ranging from 5% to 50%, with or without an additional fee.
Therefore, if the worker does not move the resource by the established date, he will have the payment back to his FGTS. Holders born in June, for example, have until August 31 to withdraw their parcel. Those born in July can withdraw the benefit until September 30th.
Check out the full program calendar for 2021, with all release dates and withdrawal periods:
|anniversary month
|Start of service
|end of serve
|January
|January 4, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|February
|February 1, 2021
|April 30, 2021
|March
|March 1, 2021
|May 31, 2021
|April
|April 1, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|May
|May 3, 2021
|July 30, 2021
|June
|June 1, 2021
|August 31, 2021
|July
|July 1, 2021
|September 30, 2021
|August
|August 2, 2021
|October 29, 2021
|September
|September 1, 2021
|November 30, 2021
|October
|October 1, 2021
|December 31, 2021
|November
|November 1, 2021
|January 31, 2022
|December
|December 1, 2021
|February 28, 2022
It is noteworthy that adherence to the birthday draft is not mandatory. But if you want to include the modality, the procedure can be performed in the site, FGTS app, at Internet Banking Caixa or at branches.
However, it is important to point out that whoever adheres to the withdrawal of the FGTS, loses the right to withdrawal-response in the event of unfair dismissal. Only a 40% termination fine is available on the amount of money accumulated in the employment contract.