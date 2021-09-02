FGTS profit is already in your account, see how much you received

The profit of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Employees) that was awaited by thousands of workers, has already been deposited and workers can now consult the amounts received.

This year, the FGTS Board of Trustees (CCFGTS) decided to transfer R$8.13 billion of the R$8.5 billion in total profit of the Guarantee Fund as a result of monetary corrections accumulated throughout 2020.

According to data from Caixa Econômica Federal, approximately 190 million accounts received the amounts. It is worth remembering that the worker can have several FGTS accounts, because for each job there is an account linked to the employment contract.

The FGTS defines two categories of accounts, being active accounts (accounts linked to the current employment contract) and inactive accounts (which are accounts linked to the employment contract of previous employment).

Workers who had a balance until December 31, 2020 received part of the FGTS profit. It is worth remembering that the profit transferred is always related to the previous year.

Amounts received

The CCFGTS determined the index of 0.01863517 for the transfer of amounts. In other words, to identify the amount the worker received, just multiply the balance in the FGTS accounts x 0.01863517. In short, for every R$100 in the account, the worker received R$1.86 of the profit.

To consult the amounts received, workers can access the FGTS application, available for cell phones iOS and Android, through the FGTS website fgts.caixa.gov.br, by Telephone Exchange no. 111, option 2 and through Internet Banking for Caixa account holders.

When accessing the platform, simply request the FGTS extract option, where the FGTS profit will be highlighted as “cred dist result base year 12/2020”.

Attention! The FGTS profit cannot be withdrawn, because the amounts received follow the traditional rules of the program, where it is possible to withdraw the Guarantee Fund in case of unfair dismissal, to purchase property, among others.