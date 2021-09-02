Filho de Bolsonaro started company with the help of a lobbyist, according to CPI documents | Covid’s CPI

Covid’s CPI documents show that Jair Renan Bolsonaro, one of President Jair Bolsonaro’s sons, started an events company with the help of a lobbyist for a company investigated by the commission.

The lobbyist Marconny Albernaz de Faria is appointed by the CPI of Covid as an intermediary of Precise Medicine, which signed a contract with the Ministry of Health for more than R$ 1 billion for the sale of vaccine against Covid — the contract was suspended on suspicion of irregularity.

Conversations on the lobbyist’s phone were copied at the request of the Federal Public Ministry in Pará and sent to the CPI.

Jair Renan Bolsonaro exchanged at least a hundred messages with the lobbyist.

In one of the dialogues, revealed by the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, Marconny Albernaz offers Jair Renan to help start a company. TV Globo also had access to the messages.

The lobbyist tells Jair Renan:

“Let’s settle your contract issues!! Worry about it. As I told you, William and I are at your disposal to help you.”

The president’s son responds:

“Show brother. I’ll organize with Allan for us to meet and organize everything.”

Allan Lucena is a partner of Jair Renan Bolsonaro.

Five hours later, Jair Renan says he needs to file a process to register trademarks and patents at the National Institute of Industrial Property (Inpi) and register an individual micro-entrepreneur.

Inpi is the agency responsible for registering patents and brands of companies and products.

“We have to arrange a meeting, to tell me what you need. Let’s make an appointment on Monday.”

Jair Renan responds with “talky,” an expression often used by his father, President Jair Bolsonaro.

“William”, to whom the lobbyist refers in the messages, is the lawyer William de Araújo Falcomer dos Santos, who defends him in the CPI.

While making an appointment with the president’s son, Marconny Albernaz texted him.

“Can I arrange a meeting with Renan Bolsonaro on Monday at 4pm?”

And the lawyer answers: “You can, marked”.

1 of 1 Jair Renan, son of President Jair Bolsonaro, in February image — Photo: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters Jair Renan, son of President Jair Bolsonaro, in February image — Photo: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

Jair Renan’s company was inaugurated in November last year in a box inside the national stadium Mané Garrincha, in Brasília.

According to the Federal Revenue Service, the company operates in the area of ​​events, fairs and production of sporting events.

The phone number registered with the Internal Revenue Service as belonging to the company is the same as that of the law firm of William Falcomer, owner of the office where the meeting between Renan Bolsonaro and Marconny Albernaz took place.