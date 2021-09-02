Film about creativity born out of slavery and professional upheaval tragedies

A 52-second video draws parallels between historical periods to show that creativity flourishes in times of crisis. The first link of the visual narrative puts periods such as the Inquisition and the Renaissance into perspective, starting the reasoning that one would not exist without the other.

Then, bridges are built between slavery in the United States and the Blues, World War I and Bauhaus, women excluded from Science in the 50s and Rosalind Franklin discovering DNA, Dictatorship and Tropicalia, the Ku Klux Klan and the Black Power movement, among other examples, until reaching the present day, with Covid-19 and the future being created from the pandemic. “Create”, ends the piece.

The film was created by Wieden+Kennedy São Paulo for the Festival Clube de Criação 2021, which has the concept “In the crisis, create”. Published on digital platforms in the afternoon of last Wednesday (1st), the material was taken off the air a few hours later.

The video generated many criticisms due to the approach and the parallels drawn, especially those related to perverse periods of humanity, such as slavery in the United States, and those that cite resistance and survival movements, such as Black Power.

Dozens of advertising and marketing professionals shared outraged reports on WhatsApp and Facebook groups, in addition to timelines on the Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn platforms.

At the center of the debate was not the creativity or craftsmanship of the project, but its concept and adequacy to current society, which increasingly discusses issues such as structural racism, social rights, diversity and inclusion in all areas – and demands consistent positions from companies and public personalities.

In one of the posts on LinkedIn, Pedro Cruz, from Soko, calls attention to the importance of the formation and composition of teams. “The crisis in the communication and marketing industry today only reinforces what I’ve been discussing here: the growing and urgent need to include in our teams diverse people with necessary cultural repertoires so that we don’t make mistakes like the one from Wieden + Kennedy to the São Paulo Creation Club Festival”, he wrote.

He also talks about using creativity in the service of collective emergencies. In their analysis, to do this is to understand the potential as industry professionals to generate more value and dignity for groups and communities. “We are the ones who guide the culture. We are responsible for what future generations will understand as society. And if we leave debts, we will be charged for that”, he pointed out.

Another widely shared post was by Anna Castanha, owner-partner at Fagos Diversidade, Inclusion and Communication. “According to the motto of the video, moments of crisis are those that favor creativity. In a way, this is true. But this does not mean that certain cultural movements and great discoveries were only possible thanks to opposing forces, such as torture, racism, femicide and fascism”, he wrote. “In this same line of reasoning, we should thank Marco Antônio, Maria da Penha’s ex-husband, for having, since 2015, a law that protects women from male aggressors. After all, if he hadn’t fired a shot and tried to electrocute Maria da Penha, the law wouldn’t exist,” he reflected.

Also on LinkedIn, Ian Black, CEO of New Vegas, says that the loss of the video will go to “all black people who will publicly protest and will be silently burned” by white masculinity, “which relativizes the horrors of slavery, war and dictatorship, classifying them as crises and presenting complex artistic and political movements as a compensatory consequence”. “All that was missing was the “crisis” of the holocaust, which in “compensation” made the state of Israel “possible”. And for the crisis that claimed 600,000 deaths in Brazil alone, what would be the compensation: the culture of lives, the explosion of streaming services?”, he asks.

He also warns how the episode involves people’s fear of being professionally harmed. “Whoever is black and dares to complain, be aware that your indignation will not be received as a demand for respect, but as an uncomfortable radicalism, the perfect excuse for doors to be closed with convenient contempt. […] And behind this is all the inevitable, invisible and unfair emotional work: having to stop everything we’re doing to have to report and problematize, even if, invariably, this closes doors for us and reduces our chances of work. Meanwhile, for these people, the doors are still wide open and the red carpets are laid out”, he criticizes.

Sharing Ian’s post, executive Samantha Almeida, head of Twitter Next, said that “the crisis is ethical”. “As I always repeat: look at the technical sheet. The answer to collective blindness is in it”, he argued.

In a text on the same platform, Alan de Sá, from Isobar, questions whether there was someone on the teams to signal the mistakes, and says that associating creativity with humanitarian misfortunes “is the apex of lack of character”. “It’s not a lack of knowledge, because I know you and I know that funds and access are not the problem. […] The blues was not a “creative response” to the enslavement of Africans in the United States. The Black Panther movement is not a disruptive creative team,” he wrote.

He continues the examples and reinforces that the struggle of marginalized groups is historical for survival reasons. “What your film tells me is that if it weren’t for the Tulsa massacre, there would be no Angela Davis, Assata Shakur, Huey Newton and so many other black personalities who literally fought for the right to walk the streets. That it took 11 million enslaved blacks for the Americas for someone to have an “insight” and create a musical genre”, he says.

Pedro Tourinho, founder of MAP and partner at Soko, described the video as “living and exuberant proof of the total lack of empathy, education and common sense”. “The dismay that comes with thinking about how many people this idea went through before being approved”, he reflects.

deleted movie

Given the strong repercussions, agency and client took the video off the air and apologized in a joint note. “Today, the Creation Club and Wieden+Kennedy released a new film on their networks. As soon as the negative reactions emerged, we understood how inappropriate the message was – so we decided to take it down immediately. The Creation Club and Wieden+Kennedy, on behalf of all the professionals involved, ask for the most sincere apologies”, informs the text published on the platforms of each company.

After the apologies, the demonstrations continued to point to the depth of the problem, noting the lack of reflection before the campaign went live. Most analyzes point out as bottlenecks the possible lack of diversity in teams and teams that are poorly prepared for the complexity of today’s society.

Many comments ask precisely how the material was built, handled and approved without the perception of the criticized points. “It’s unbelievable that nobody even warned you before leaving – and if they did, that nobody listened. The advertising bubble is such a shortsighted disgrace,” wrote one marketer. “Not even if it was 1970 would that be acceptable. The insensitivity was such that it is difficult to describe. The feeling is that you just didn’t mention holocaust due to lack of time, because the ball was bouncing. Fuck to see this repeating itself once again in advertising. Slavery as a crisis? It’s the goddamned bitch”, posted another one.

Ian Black was one of the professionals who responded directly to the agency’s position. For him, this “was the most disrespectful advertising campaign with the memory and cultural heritage of the black population originating from the diaspora”. “Your manifestation here is diametrically opposed to the dimension of ignorance and disrespect presented in the infamous video that continues to circulate among market professionals, including clients. Knowing that such a film has gone through conception, development, financing, execution, post-production, adjustments, approval and publication, through the eyes and approval of dozens of people, and none of them raised a single consideration, makes me fear for its emotional and psychological integrity. of black people who share the same spaces”, he wrote.

Despite the criticism, the quick recognition of the error also aroused positive reactions. “We all make mistakes! Especially in a context where racism is structural. May the way be to adjust all this together! Fast and with the presence and voice of everyone”, says one comment. “Thank you W+K for the positioning, this shows that there is interest in change, an action that our society has been doing for a long time”, adds another.

Wanted, agency and client reiterated a note published on their platforms. “Big mistake that was not seen in this way by those who did and those who approved. This shows that we have to do more, discuss more. Mistakes can be opportunities for change. In these moments, there is growth”, adds Joanna Monteiro, president of the Creative Club and CCO of Publicis Toronto.

The creative also commented that the work of the Creation Club in the last two years has been focused on inclusion, with the formation of the first jury composed 50% of men and 50% of women, in addition to the integration of black professionals and the Creative Periphery category. Another outstanding initiative is Clube+Vozes, a project of months of discussions between black professionals on the Clube de Criação’s Instagram. “The Club is much more plural and open today”, he says.