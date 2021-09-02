Find out how much your electricity bill will increase with the new tariff flag

Aneel keeps the red flag on the July electricity bills

Average consumption of 150 kWh will have a monthly cost of R$ 113.70 under the new water scarcity banner;

According to the institute, the new rate will mean an average increase of 19% compared to the green flag;

Aneel announced yesterday the new value of the extra fee – R$ 14.20 / 100 kWh.

The consumer’s pocket is far from resting: according to exclusive data from the Brazilian Consumer Defense Institute (IDEC), an average consumption of 150 kWh would have a monthly cost of R$ 92.40 for the green flag and R$ 113.70 for the flag water scarcity (values ​​without taxes). The calculation was based on the new tariff flag announced by the National Electric Energy Agency.

According to the institute, the new rate will mean, on average, an increase of 19% compared to the cheapest electricity bill.

“The rationing scenario is already showing, and we do not see effective measures to reduce consumption by the federal government. Although there is a bonus for the consumer that can contribute more, it is still complicated, as it is not just electricity that shows an increase, thus harming the poorest”, explains Clauber Leite, Coordinator of the IDEC Energy Program.

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) announced the readjustment of the level 2 tariff flag with a new flag to be charged, called Water Scarcity. The new value of the extra fee is R$ 14.20 for the consumption of 100 kWh, effective from September 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022. The increase is 6.78% compared to the last red flag increase . It is the second readjustment in two months.

The bonus for those who save energy in the coming months will be paid by the consumers themselves, through diluted increases in the electricity bill. The discount will be R$ 0.50 for each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of energy volume saved within the 10% to 20% target. Anyone who saves less than 10% will not receive a bonus, and anyone who saves more than 20% will not receive an additional reward.

Read too:

Keep reading

Until now, the amount charged was R$ 9,492 for the consumption of 100 kWh. According to André Pepitone, general director of Aneel, the average tariff in Brazil is R$ 60. With the new value announced, the bill rises, for example, to R$ 74.20, an increase of 6.78%.

‘It may be that there will be rationing at some point,’ says Mourão

Vice President Hamilton Mourão (PRTB) said this Wednesday (1) that “maybe” there is “some rationing” of energy in Brazil, given the scenario of low reservoirs. The deputy’s speech comes a day after minister Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy) said, on national television, that the water crisis had worsened and asked the population to save energy “on a voluntary basis”.