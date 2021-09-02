Find out what’s new for the tenth season of ‘The Voice Brasil’

The new season of ‘The Voice Brasil’ promises an unprecedented dynamic in the world format; Check out!

the tenth season of The Voice Brazil, from TV Globo, promises a lot of news for fans of reality music.

The program, which will be run by James Leifert (41) will have an unprecedented dynamic in the world format, created exclusively for the Brazilian version: a fifth technician. While four teams form on stage, one more of them – the fifth – will be formed in parallel by a fifth coach who will act in secret, making the dispute even more unpredictable.

The one chosen for this place was an artist who has been working on the show for some seasons with an expert air: Michel Telo (40). The country singer is five-time champion of the Brazilian version of the reality and will have the mission to assemble a special team, made up of participants who are not approved during the ‘Blind Auditions’, who lose the ‘Battles’, or who are eliminated from the coaches’ teams Charlie Brown (58), Claudia Leitte (41) Iza (30) and Lulu Santos (68) in the early stages of the program.

Understand how the new dynamic of The Voice Brasil will work

The fifth technician of the The Voice Brazil will watch the entire competition from a separate place, outside the studio, acting in real time during the stages.

At the right time, he will reveal his team to everyone and put the chosen participants from his group to compete on equal terms with the other candidates in the attraction, in pursuit of the goal of winning the program. The new dynamic promises to intensify the competition and, of course, guarantee even more surprising musical numbers.

It is worth mentioning that TV Globo’s reality musical is scheduled to debut in October, and will have Jeniffer Birth (28) covering the backstage.





