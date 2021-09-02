Fire hits warehouse in the western region of Belo Horizonte | Minas Gerais

a shed wholesaler caught fire early this Wednesday night (1st) in the Salgado Filho neighborhood, in the western region of Belo Horizonte (see photos and videos in the article).
Five fire crews were fighting the flames on two work fronts. One of the walls gave way. There were no injuries.
Residents were frightened by a shed fire in the western region of Belo Horizonte
Fire hits shed in the western region of Belo Horizonte — Photo: Social networks/Reproduction
According to the corporation, the action also focused on isolating and cooling the area. around 8am this Thursday (2), the military was still doing the aftermath on the spot.
“This type of fire is a fire that usually takes longer to be put out, specifically because of the fire load inside the building. It is a very high load, as it is a material deposit, and the trend is for this to remain the same today. all day, releasing some smoke,” said Lieutenant Magalhães, from the Fire Department.
Fire destroyed material shed in Belo Horizonte – Credits: Disclosure/Fire Department
Firefighters needed to break the wall to access the interior of the shed — Photo: Publicity/Fire Department
The military reported that the place was home to an electronics trade. Until the last update of this article, the expert was expected to start the investigation into the causes of the fire.
Firefighters fight fire in shed — Photo: Vanderlei Oliveira/TV Globo