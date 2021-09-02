First round champion rooster? What Athletic needs to win the ‘title’

Atlético begins its journey in the return of Brasileirão on September 12, against Fortaleza, but it still cannot be crowned champion of the first round. Even at the top of the competition with 39 points, Galo, which had its last game in the first round of the championship postponed due to the World Cup qualifiers, can still be overtaken by Flamengo, which has 31 points and nine to play in this round.

The vice-leader, Palmeiras, is 35 and can no longer reach Atlético. Fortaleza with 33 and Bragantino with 32 points are in the same situation. Only Rubro-Negro, who had two matches postponed, at the beginning of the competition and another in the last round of the round, can achieve this feat. The games against Grêmio for the second round, away from home, against Athletico-PR, in the fourth round, also away, and against Atlético-GO, at home, for the 19th round, will still happen.

To overtake Atlético with the first round matches, Flamengo needs to win all three of these games and hope for a stumbling block by Galo against Grêmio, for the 19th round, a match that was also postponed. Thus, the team from Rio would reach 40 points and Galo would continue with 39, if they lose, and 40, if they get a draw against the team from Rio Grande do Sul. With more victories, Flamengo would overtake Galo. All these games will still be rescheduled by the CBF.

With two matches postponed (Grêmio for Brasileirão and Fluminense valid for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil), Atlético only returns to the field on September 12, against Fortaleza, for the start of the round. The team’s players gained time off and re-presented this Thursday (2), in the City of Rooster.

Everson, Junior Alonso, Guilherme Arana, Alan Franco, Hulk, Eduardo Vargas and Savarino continue with their selections for the qualifiers, but return before the game against Fortaleza.

