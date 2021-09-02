Five Tips to Relieve Pain







Photo: Photo: Pexels

You’re enjoying that delicious ice cream or even a salad with vinegar, and suddenly you feel a sharp, inconvenient pain. Well know that you are not alone: ​​thousands of people suffer from tooth sensitivity, a problem that causes many disorders and worsens their quality of life.

Sensitivity occurs when the thousands of canaliculi that are in the center of the tooth and carry the nerve from the pulp to the surface are exposed and cause pain. The feeling is even worse for those who have bruxism, that is, for those who grind their teeth during sleep.

Only a professional can indicate the best treatment, since sensitivity has many causes. But, before thinking about care, it is important to say that the sensitivity caused by enamel wear can be alleviated with some changes in habits. Check out:

Choose brush carefully

The brush should have a large amount of bristles and be of the ultra-soft type. Rounded bristles are also the most suitable. Also, brush your teeth gently and never press the brush too hard against your teeth.

Always have gum in your purse or pocket

Instead of eating and going straight to brush your teeth, it’s worth chewing a sugar-free gum. This will stimulate salivary flow, which neutralizes the acidity of the mouth. On the other hand, if the brushing is done with an unbalanced pH, the acidity is passed on the teeth by the brush, which demineralizes the enamel.

Fluorine

Toothpastes and fluoride mouthwash can help strengthen tooth enamel. Fluoride gel can also help with seizures. Talk to your dentist about these possibilities.

stay away from sour drinks

Soft drinks, energy drinks, isotonic drinks must pass away from the teeth. Even more acidic juices should be ingested with a straw. This avoids the contact of acidity with the teeth. The same is true with vinegar. Opt only for oil and salt to avoid shock to sensitive teeth.

treat bruxism

If there is a suspicion of bruxism, it is important to go to the dentist to treat the problem. The professional can recommend plates to be used at night, which prevent the wear of the dental enamel.