Flamengo announces the hiring of Olympic champion judoka Rafaela Silva

Flamengo today announced the hiring of the 2016 Olympic champion judoka, Rafaela Silva. The 29-year-old Brazilian celebrated joining the Olympic sports team and said she is determined to achieve new achievements.

“I’m very happy. I was very well received by everyone. It’s a great expectation to be able to represent my heart club. The responsibility is huge and I’m looking for new achievements, new stories and many titles,” he began by saying.

The 29-year-old two-time world champion has already started training at the club’s premises, aiming at upcoming competitions, such as the State, in October, and the Grand Slam of Baku, in November.

According to the judoka, the realization of her dream of joining Flamengo will make her have the same ‘blood in her eyes’ as the current shirt number 9 of the rubro-negra soccer team.

“I couldn’t come here and not have blood in my eyes like Gabigol,” he joked.

Suspended for doping

Rafaela was unable to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games because she was suspended for two years after testing positive for fenoterol, a bronchodilator commonly used to treat respiratory diseases, which is on the list of substances prohibited by the regulations. anti-doping gives wada (World Anti-Doping Agency).

The judoka was tested during the Pan American Games in Lima, in 2019. The athlete’s defense even filed an appeal with the TAS (English acronym for the Court of Arbitration for Sport), but the penalty was maintained. Rafaela has not been able to train judo since the 2019 Worlds — physical training in a gym is allowed. The suspension ends on October 24th and, according to regulations, the athlete can return to training in his sport two months before the end of the punishment.

Because of the punishment, Rafaela lost the medals she had won at the last Worlds: bronze in the individual and for the team.