Flamengo follows “Dia D” in Europe with an eye on David Luiz’s future

Flamengo surrounds David Luiz and his agents, dreams of the defender, but knows that the transaction fundamentally depends on the player’s will and his plans for the future.

With an eye on the “cake’s cherry” for Renato Gaúcho, Fla lives a decisive day, as this Thursday (2) marks the end of the period for entries in the Champions League.

Benfica, one of the players interested in the player on the Old Continent, has until 23:00 (7:00 pm Brasília time) to send its list of entries for the group stage of the main club competition in the world. After that, clubs that advance to the Round of 16 will have a new window on February 2, 2022.

O UOL Sport he also found that Benfica’s Lisbon rivals Sporting and Olympique de Marseille, directed by Jorge Sampaoli, are emerging as major threats at the moment. Sporting will also compete in the Champions League. Not Olympique. In Brazil, Atlético-MG is another one that is still waiting for a decision from the player.

David Luiz’s move to Estádio da Luz has the approval of coach Jorge Jesus, but it has already been considered more likely. The player was an express request from Mister, with whom he talks frequently.

Jesus no longer counted on the Portuguese Ferro for the season, but he is already considering the hypothesis with more force. As he plays with three defenders, the commander would like to have two pieces of good level in reserve. In his style, the former Flemish made a public demand to the board: “We have too many forwards and we need one more defender. Today I played with two, normally I play with three. Benfica need to find another defender. Who is it? I don’t know “.

The player’s gateway to European football, the Lisbon club was willing to give 2 million euros (R$ 12.1 million) clean to each of the two-year contract, but Davis nodded his wish to welcome David Luiz wanted 3 million euros (R$ 18.3 million).

At Gávea, the directors of Fla maintain a cautious posture, but believe that the end can be a happy one. The club’s management understands that the transaction is more a life choice than a financial aspect, as coming to the club would represent a radical change for someone who has been in European football for 15 years.

Although they avoid stipulating deadlines, the idea at the club is to deliver coach Renato Gaúcho the reinforcement during this period without games. As he only returns to the field on September 12, the date of the duel against Palmeiras, the commander will have free time to prepare the team and level the physical condition of the squad.