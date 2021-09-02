Flamengo lives anxiety for David Luiz and expects ‘OK’ from the defender to accelerate by signing

the fans of Flamengo lives days of great anxiety with the possibility of hiring the defender David Luiz, currently without a club after the end of his contract with the Arsenal.

The negotiation is being carried out at a waiting pace by the football department, and internally, it is known that the preference of the former athlete of the Brazilian team remains European football – as he is a free athlete and with a foreign passport, he can be hired even after the transfer window closes.

However, Fla has some reasons to be excited about the possible arrival of the reinforcement in Gávea.

The main one is that the registrations of the Champions League and of the Europa League close this Thursday. With this, it is estimated that the chances of any team from the “Old Continente” trying to hire David Luiz after that is small.

Rubro-Negro, in turn, has already sat down with the defender’s fatigue and presented his conditions and maximum values ​​to him.

It was also informed that, with the soaring value of the euro against the real, the situation today is very different from when contracts were signed with athletes such as Rafinha and Filipe Luís, in 2019.

In addition, the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic still affects the clubs’ cashiers, especially with the stadiums without fans, regulate the limit of how far Flamengo can stretch the rope in the offer to David Luiz.

Flamengo leaders point out that the Cariocas part of the negotiation has already been done so far, which is to talk to the footballer’s surroundings and discuss the possibilities.

Now it will be up to the ex-Arsenal to choose what to do.

The red and black top hats are waiting to know if he will understand that his cycle in Europe has ended. If the defender makes this decision, then he is expected to sit down with Flamengo to listen to the proposal more carefully and discuss clauses and details.

It is worth remembering that, if he is hired, David Luiz will not be able to be enrolled in the Copa do Brasil, as the deadline for this has already been passed.

In the Brazilian Championship, the final date for entries is the 24th of September.





In the Brazilian Championship, the final date for entries is the 24th of September.