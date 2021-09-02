Flamengo reappears after days off; Rodrigo Caio and Kenedy participate in training | Flamengo

Flamengo’s cast performed again this Wednesday afternoon, at Ninho do Urubu, after three days off. It was Kenedy’s first contact with his teammates on the field. He and Rodrigo Caio did part of the work together with the group and another part separately.
+ Flamengo stays in the flirt, and David Luiz waits for movement to evaluate his return to Brazil
Kenedy at training this Wednesday. Striker was part of the training along with the rest of the group — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo
Kenedy spent ten days in quarantine in London before leaving for Brazil and re-presenting himself at Flamengo. He is available for the game against Palmeiras, on the 12th, in São Paulo.
Rodrigo Caio, who hasn’t played since July 25, continues his plans to return to the team after a procedure to treat a knee problem. The idea is that he increases the intensity of training until released. There is a chance to be related against Palmeiras.
Bruno Henrique, with an injury to his right thigh, underwent treatment on Wednesday. He is the only player in the medical department.
Rodrigo Caio does ball activity — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo
Gabigol and Everton Ribeiro are with the Brazilian team. Arrascaeta, with that of Uruguay. Isla, with that of Chile. They return to Flamengo after the September 9th round of Qualifiers.