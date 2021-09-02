Flamengo’s target, David Luiz receives a survey from Lazio, Italy

It’s not just Flamengo and Benfica that have their eye on David Luiz. Free on the market after leaving Arsenal, in England, the defender received a poll from Lazio, in Italy. The information comes from journalist Alfredo Pedullà, from Gazetta dello Sport.

The good relationship between David Luiz and coach Maurizio Sarri weighs in the Italians’ favour. The two worked together at Chelsea during the 2018/19 season.

The defender’s posture, however, has not changed in relation to previous attacks. He informed the club that he is in no hurry to define his future and is evaluating all possibilities.

The telenovela involving the future of Brazilians is still far from over. Flamengo treats the hiring of David Luiz in a similar way to other reinforcements who came from Europe or made a career in the Old Continent. Think out loud, don’t discount interest, but let the market speak for itself before making too risky moves.

As happened with Rafinha, Filipe Luis and, this season, with Kenedy and Andreas Pereira, the club waves, signals the financial possibility, and waits. This time, due to the fact that the defender has no contract and is free, without a club, as happened with the two veteran full-backs, patience can be even greater.

In parallel, there is the interest of Benfica, from Portugal. A little over two weeks ago, Jorge Jesus said that “wasn’t the time” for David to return to Benfica, and that he would be leaving for Turkish football. Two weeks later, the portal “Maisfutebol” reported that the Brazilian would meet with the board of Benfica and there would be mutual interest between club and player.

According to “Blog do PVC”, by journalist Paulo Vinícius Coelho, interest remains strong, but it comes up against the question of experience: at 34, David would be another defender with advanced age at Estádio da Luz, as well as Otamendi and Vertonghen.