Flordelis appears haggard and without a wig in a prison photo

After the arrest of former federal deputy Flordelis dos Santos for the death of her husband, Pastor Anderson do Carmo, she appeared visibly dejected in the first photo that was taken by the prison system in Rio de Janeiro.

In the image, Flordelis appears in a white T-shirt, with loose hair and without the wigs he used to wear to appear in public.

The former deputy is waiting to face the popular jury, by court decision. The prisoner has the right to leave her cell daily, according to information from the Metrópoles portal.

The doctor at the Gericinó Penitentiary Complex, in Bangu, prescribed controlled medication so that she could sleep. Flordelis spends hours reading the Bible he took with him when he was arrested and when he is in the library of the Instituto Penal Talavera Bruce searches for religious books.

about the case

On August 11, Flordelis had his mandate revoked by the Chamber of Deputies. The other day, already without the parliamentary immunity that prevented her arrest, judge Nearis Arce, from the 3rd Criminal Court of Niterói, ordered her incarceration.

Nine people have already been arrested in the case of Pastor Anderson’s death, including some of his children.

The former deputy is responsible for the crimes of triple aggravated homicide, attempted double aggravated homicide, ideological falsehood, use of false documents and criminal organizations. Flordelis denies all charges.