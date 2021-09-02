Flordelis is photographed without a wig and makeup in jail records

In addition to freedom, former federal deputy Flordelis gave up her vanity when she was arrested in Rio de Janeiro, accused of involvement in the death of her husband, Pastor Anderson do Carmo. In the photo used to carry out the registration in the prison system, the pastor appears without makeup and a wig, one of her trademarks.

In the image, which was revealed by the Uol portal, Flordelis appears wearing a white shirt and no wig. The deputy had a collection of the equipment, with some items that used to cost R$ 8,000.

The pastor is imprisoned in the Talavera Bruce penitentiary in Rio de Janeiro. She shares a cell with other inmates, who even ask the pastor for autographs in their bibles.