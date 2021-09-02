Fluminense lineup: Egidio returns, and Marcão tests team with Nonato to face Juventude | Rio de Janeiro

O Fluminense the preparation to face Juventude this Thursday, at 7 pm (GMT), ended this Wednesday afternoon, at Maracanã, in a late game of the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. And Marcão should make some changes in the team that beat Bahia 2-0 last Tuesday. Spared in the last round, Egidio returns to the team, which may have Nonato’s debut as a starter.

The midfielder, recently hired from Internacional, has already entered three matches with the tricolor shirt and did well. O ge found that Marcão tested Nonato in place of Martinelli, who has been in a marathon of 12 straight games and could be spared in the round. In attack, Abel Hernández and Luiz Henrique are available again after serving suspension, but the tendency is that Arias and Fred are kept.

On the other hand, Caio Paulista and Gabriel Teixeira remain out of combat. Recovered from an injury to his right thigh, the striker returned to training on the field this week, but is still regaining his fitness after more than a month out of action. The attacking midfielder is treating a problem in his left thigh.

Probable lineup: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Egidio; André, Nonato (Martinelli) and Yago; Lucca, Arias and Fred.

With 21 points, the same score as Juventude, Fluminense can open six points in the relegation zone and return to the first part of the table in case of victory. Tricolor then ends the first round of Brasileirão next Tuesday, against Chapecoense at 21:30, at Arena Condá.

