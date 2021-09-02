Fluminense x Youth: Probable squads, arbitration, embezzlement and more

After making peace with the victory, Fluminense returns to the field for the Brazilian Championship this Thursday. He receives the Juventude, at 7 pm, at Maracanã, in a postponed match of the 14th round. With 21 points, the Tricolor is in 13th place in the competition. In case of victory, jumps to the eighth position. The opponent has the same score and occupies 14th place.

At Fluminense, coach Marcão will once again have Luiz Henrique and Abel Hernández, suspended in the victory over Bahia. Both, however, should start on the bench, as the trend is to keep Jhon Arias alongside Lucca and Fred. Thus, Luiz Henrique loses his post. The Uruguayan already appeared as a natural substitute for shirt 9. Egídio, spared in the previous match, returns. The novelty is up to Nonato. The steering wheel should start in place of Martinelli. The last one will be saved after a long streak of matches.

At Juventude, coach Marquinhos Santos continues without Wescley, injured, in midfield. However, the former tricolor Wagner regained fitness and occupies the sector. In defense, Quintero, after a good debut against São Paulo, could win the post of Vitor Mendes.

Check out all the match information:

FLUMINENSE X YOUTH

Local: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date/time: 09/02/2021, at 7:00 pm (GMT)

Arbitration: Heber Roberto Lopes (SC), assisted by Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR) and Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos (PR)

Streaming: Premiere

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Egídio; André, Nonato and Yago; Arias, Lucca and Fred. Technician: Bookmark.

Embezzlement: Hudson, Ganso, Gabriel Teixeira and Caio Paulista, injured.

Hanging: Fred, Martinelli and André.

YOUTH: Marcelo Carné, Michel Macedo, Vitor Mendes (Quintero), Rafael Forster, William Matheus; Dawhan, Guilherme Castilho and Wagner (Chico); Capixaba, Paulinho Boia and Ricardo Bueno. Technician: Marquinhos Santos.

Embezzlement: Wescley and Elton, injured.

Hanging: Marcelo Carne, Matheus Jesus and Capixaba