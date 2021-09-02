French newspaper reveals who stopped Mbappé from going to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé reached the end of the transfer window without being able to leave Paris Saint-Germain. After a long soap opera, Real Madrid’s negotiations with the French club did not have a positive outcome for the player and the Spanish team, keeping the striker in France, alongside Neymar and Messi for another season.

According to the country’s newspaper L’Équipe, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, owner of the PSG, was responsible for blocking the transfer. He listened to the positives and negatives of the negotiation and decided that he could not miss the chance for the club and the fans to have the trio Messi, Neymar and Mbappé together, even if it was only in 2021/22. Even if for that it was necessary to stop earning millions of euros.

At the request of the Emir, PSG rejected the millionaire proposals and gained time to try to renew with Mbappé once again. The team has until the beginning of January to reach an agreement with the striker, because from that month on he can sign a pre-contract with another club. However, renovation now seems like an impossible mission. According to the French press, the relationship between the player, the sporting director of PSG, Leonardo, and President Nasser Al-Khelaifi is extremely shaken.

Mbappé told the club in early August that he did not want to extend his ties to PSG and asked to be sold. However, with Messi’s arrival, the club president said that the Frenchman “had no excuses” to leave the team, and Leonardo said that Kylian expressed to PSG that he would not leave for free, which broke the confidence between the athlete. and the board.

The vehicle said the attacker turned down two major renewal offers. One offered a five-year contract, with an option for another year and an annual net salary of 25 million euros, while the other offered only two years of contract, up to three, and a salary that would make him the highest paid player in the club. Something around 42 and 50 million euros.