Friends and Rivals? Larissa Bonesi says she would act with Grazi Massafera

In an interview with the program Fofocalizador, on SBT, this Wednesday (09/01), actress Larissa Bonesi said that she would have no problems acting opposite Grazi Massafera. The Netflix India star had already declared to the Leo Dias column, firsthand, that Grazi’s ex, Caio Castro, was a remarkable love.

Bonesi, identified as the actor’s new affair, says she is married to work. During the conversation with Ana Paula Renault, Chris Flores, Gabriel Cartolano and Flor, the actress revealed that she likes Caio only “as a friend”. In the interview, he confirmed that he had contact with the actor a few times during his relationship with Grazi Massafera: “It was just to know if everything was ok, nothing special”, he said.

In the first exclusive interview with a Brazilian vehicle, published by this column also on this Wednesday (09/01), the actress said that she fell in love with Caio Castro as a human being and not just for his external beauty.

Larissa Bonesi and Caio Castro