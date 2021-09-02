From Marcelinho to Cássio, idols congratulate Corinthians on their 111th anniversary

Corinthians completes 111 years of history this Wednesday. Idols such as Marcelinho Carioca, Neto, Ronaldo and Biro-Biro, in addition to goalkeeper Cássio, congratulated the alvinegro club through social networks. As well as former president Andrés Sanchez.

Newly hired, Willian also congratulated Timão.

“Congratulations Corinthians, for 111 years of life. Very happy to be part of this story and go to Corinthians!”, said the striker who arrived in Brazil on Wednesday.

Players from the current squad sent the congratulatory messages in a club publication.

Marcelinho Carioca, who won four times the Paulista (1995, 1997, 1999 and 2001), one Copa do Brasil (1995), two Brazilians (1998 and 1999), as well as the 2000 Club World Cup, published an illustration commemorating the annal.

“My, life, my story, my love, say what else? Congratulations on your 111 years, Corinthians,” wrote Neto, hero of winning the 1990 Brazilian Championship.

Ronaldo Giovalineli, São Paulo champion in 1988, 1995 and 1997, in addition to the 1990 Brazilian Nationals, also published a commemorative illustration.

Biro-Biro, in turn, four-time São Paulo champion in 1979, 1982, 1983 and 1988, wrote: “A photo of a party because today is a party day! Go Corinthians”.

The current Corinthians goalkeeper, Cássio, who was decisive in two of the greatest achievements in the club’s history, Libertadores and the 2012 World Cup, also used the net to congratulate Timão.

“Congratulations, Corinthians. My life, my history, my love. Corinthians, 111 years old. Congratulations and to the more than 35 million Corinthians fans,” wrote Sanchez, who presided over the club for two terms.

