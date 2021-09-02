Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra have revealed battery capacity, and bad news

Two devices from the Galaxy S22 lineup have appeared on a 3C certification listing (Compulsory Certification of China, in free translation). The chart reveals details about the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra batteries, with some changes from current models.

List was made available on 3C (Image: Playback/MyFixGuide)

The model listed as EB-BS906ABY is the Galaxy S22+, with 4,370 mAh of battery power — which indicates a typical capacity of 4,500 mAh. The number is 6.25% lower compared to the Galaxy S21+, which has 4,800 mAh. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, related to code EB-BS908ABY, will remain with 4,855 mAh — equivalent to 5,000 mAh of typical capacity, the same as the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Information about the Galaxy S22 variant battery has not been released so far, but it is expected that the device has the lowest capacity in the line, as the Galaxy S21 has 4,000 mAh.

Galaxy S22 line will start to be manufactured in November

Galaxy S22 line is expected to hit the global market in January 2022 (Image: LetsGoDigital)

As with the Galaxy S21 series, the devices should have two processor options depending on the market. However, this time Samsung will be able to ship the version with the Exynos 2200 to the United States, South Korea and China, while the variant with Snapdragon 898 will reach the rest of the planet.

Other rumored specs include LTPO Super AMOLED screen for all models and 120 Hz refresh rate — only the Galaxy S22 Ultra should have Quad HD+ resolution, while the others get Full HD+ display. The camera set is expected to be triple, with a 50 MP main sensor, 12 MP ultrawide and 3x optical zoom lens on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ models, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra can have a 200 MP main sensor (just as it is rumored for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra), but another possibility is the maintenance of the current 108 MP sensor.

The new line should only be presented in January 2022, about a year after the launch of the Galaxy S21. According to the South Korean press, some components are already in the manufacturing process, and the final assembly of the device will begin in November this year.

Source: MyFixGuide