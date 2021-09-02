Gas cylinder price will be 7% more expensive as of this Wednesday

Photo: Reproduction TV Vitória





Cooking gas is already 7% more expensive for consumers this Wednesday (1st) due to an adjustment made by the product distributors. The information was confirmed by the president of the Brazilian Association of LPG Dealers (Asmirg), Alexandre Borjaili.

According to Borjaili, the adjustment of distributors was justified by the collective bargaining agreement and inflation. The average increase per cylinder was R$ 5.80. Another R$0.30 were also added in some states due to the ICMS readjustment last month.

Rumors in the sector also indicate that Petrobras will readjust the price of fuel, which accumulates 38% high in the year.

“And there is a rumor that Petrobras will also increase at the beginning of the month,” Borjaili told broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system), which disagrees with the increase in distributors, considering that the value of the product is already too high.

The price of cooking gas has become another concern for the government of Jair Bolsonaro, who dismissed the former president of Petrobras, Roberto Castello Branco, due to successive adjustments in fuels, including Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The current president of the company, General Joaquim Silva e Luna, did not make monthly adjustments. The last increase was in early July, 3.5%.

According to data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the average price of a 13 Kg LPG cylinder between August 22 and 28 was R$ 93.65, and in some locations the product arrives costing R$ 130.00.