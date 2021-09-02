Generalized bullshit moves dynamics on Ilha Record – Photos

Clashes and discussions marked the dynamics of last Tuesday (31) in Island Record. With their nerves on edge, the explorers lost their patience and started a general bullshit; check out everything that happened! Play/PlayPlus

With the parchment in hand, Pyong explained the rules. The activity proposed that each explorer list the participant who is sinking into the game

Dinei was the first and chose Pyong Lee: "I don't like his style of play. It's dirty. I don't agree," said the former athlete. To everyone's surprise, the artist responded to each word loud and clear. "Everyone as Commander, I won. The Commander is responsible. You lack strategy and competence. If you were on my team, you wouldn't have been injured. You would have guidance. You just do what you shouldn't," he declared.

Any also chose Pyong Lee as an explorer who is sinking into the game: "He uses people to get where he wants to go. It's not a cool game. If I'm going to get to the final, I want it to be my way of being," he explained. In an ironic tone, the artist replied: "I play my way. I think my way. I do it my way," he said.

Pyong Lee was targeted once again. After Laura's justifications, the explorer lost patience and replied. The DJ was frightened by the opponent's reaction, which until then, had not spoken in dynamics

As expected, Valesca followed the same pattern as his colleagues: "Your comments make me upset, Pyong Lee." The singer also opted for Nadja: "I love and hate at the same time", she declared.

Seeing the friend being attacked in the dynamic, Nadja defended him: "The only person I don't see sinking in the game is Pyong," he said. The actress followed her explanation with a focus on Mirella: "I should go back to Exile. I don't know what you're doing here." The Sealing Twin replied: "Snake. Insufferable. Sound", defended itself.

Nadja's comments about Mirella took the Exiles' patience! Negão da BL and Lucas Selfie came out in defense of Twin Lacração and were unhappy with the situation

At the end of the dynamic, the explorers found that the two most cited people would have the chance to earn up to R$15,000. For that, they would have to face a suitcase tank. Pyong didn't like the challenge very much