Germana and Licurgo are imprisoned in the palace in Nos Tempos do Imperador · TV News

Germana (Vivianne Pasmanter) and Licurgo (Guilherme Piva) will set up a new show in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The couple will try to take a hit on Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) and invade Quinta da Boa Vista. They will almost be caught by Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) and will be trapped while hiding in a sarcophagus.

The former owners of Taberna dos Porcos will get into yet another mess in this fourth chapter (1st). Dressed as a nun and a priest, Germana and Licurgo will try to extort the empress.

As seen in the six o’clock soap opera, the hustlers have not had a penny since the tavern’s demolition. Without resources or a place to live, the couple will be confident that they will be able to extract some change from the monarch.

The pair, however, will face a snag right at the door. Lourdes (Lu Grimaldi) will recognize the characters and prevent them from entering: “You’re not ashamed, aren’t you? At that age?! I should call the police! Get out of here!”, the princess’ caretaker will shoot.

improvised plan

Germana will not give up on entering the palace and will find a door at the back. She and Licurgo will enter the noble corridors and arrive at Pedro’s private museum. “Every stupid thing! Then I’m the weird one,” exclaims the old woman, looking at the historical relics of the Brazilian leader.

“It’s their craze to gather junk”, will believe the veteran. The couple won’t find the empress in the room, and the hustler will mistake a sarcophagus for a door: “Would that be where?” the madman will question.

The characters will hear Pedro and Teresa Cristina approaching and will run to hide in the tomb. The mummified body will fall into Lycurgus’ lap, and the pair will throw the deceased behind one of the room’s curtains.

They will enter the sarcophagus and leave the door half open. The emperor will arrive in the room and wonder about the position of the grave. Without knowing it, Peter will close the object and lock the elderly.

Soon after hearing the nobleman leave, Germana and Licurgo will try to get out of there safely. “Open it, Licurgus,” the old woman will ask. The companion will notice that the crate is closed: “I can’t,” he will admit desperately.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

