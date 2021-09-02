Globo announces to employees that ‘non-vaccination may result in dismissal’

Rede Globo announced this Wednesday (1) that it will be able to dismiss employees who do not get vaccinated against covid-19. The decision was announced in a general communiqué to stations located in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

In a statement, Globo explained that “the mandatory vaccination is in line with the practice of several companies in the market today, since the decision not to be vaccinated impacts the collective and puts the health of other employees at risk.”

The company also said that interns and young apprentices will be impacted if they do not get immunized. It should be noted that the exception will only apply ‘those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons’.

Check the release in full

In more than a year of pandemic, we have been learning every day about ways to prevent and fight Covid-19. And this is continuous learning. Based on it, we can say that the application of vaccines is an effective strategy against the spread of the virus and a strong ally to protect everyone.