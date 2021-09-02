Globo is sentenced in court to pay R$ 300 thousand for the child of a victim of the Chapecoense flight | Sport



Ari Júnior was a cameraman at Globo and traveled for work – Reproduction/Facebook

09/01/2021

Rio – Globo was ordered by the Court to pay compensation more than that agreed in 2017, for the son of cameraman Ari Júnior, one of the fatal victims of the Chapecoense flight in 2016. According to the portal ‘Notícias da TV’, the broadcaster paid an amount agreed with the professional’s heirs, but deducted R$ 196,124.53 related to income tax – something common in large amounts.

In the lawsuit, Alisson Carlos Araújo Silva, son of the cameraman, claimed that the amount should not have been discounted and the station should have paid all taxes in full, without deducting the amount transferred to the children. Judge Erick Scarpin Brandão, of the 28th Civil Court of Rio de Janeiro, agreed with Alisson’s argument.

“The Private Transaction Instrument establishes the amount to be paid in Clause 3.1, without any mention of the possible incidence of tax, which would entail the reduction of the amount to be received, leading to the beneficiary’s belief that he would receive, in full, the amount expressed in the contract,” says the sentence.

With the amount adjusted for inflation, Globo was ordered to pay R$ 302,075.42, plus interest of 1% per month since the case was filed in 2020, in addition to court costs and attorneys’ fees for the cameraman’s son .

The cameraman worked for over 20 years at Globo and made images for the sports center, being highlighted by his work of capturing images of beautiful landscapes in the series ‘Planeta Extremo’. In addition to Ari, reporters Guilherme Marques and Laion Espínola and producer Guilherme van der Laars were other Globo hired on the flight.

Other journalists, as well as players, coaching staff, managers and crew, totaling 71 people, died in the Chapecoense accident, in Medellín, Colombia, on November 28, 2016, when the Santa Catarina club was traveling to the first leg of the final of the Copa Sudamericana that year. Only six people survived.