Globo regrets and invites Angelica to record

Angelica Ksyvickis, Luciano Huck’s wife, after leaving Globo, will return to the network with a special mission. O IN OFF had previously reported that the blonde was left out of the premiere of Domingão with Huck, which is going to next Sunday (5). The channel chose Xuxa Meneghel as the highlight of the attraction.

Xuxa Meneghel makes her debut as a judge at the Show dos Famosos, under the command of Luciano Huck, in the first program. The audience that follows the former Caldeirão was frightened by the exclusion of Angélica, his wife, precisely in her first Sunday.

It is worth remembering that Angelica Ksyvickis is no longer hired by Globo and has migrated to streaming. Now part of the casting of HBO Max, platform of the closed channel HBO and has even won a program entitled Astral Journey in the new house. In order not to look ugly and generate a negative image of the attraction, right at the beginning, the Rio station backed down and called the former Video Game back.

According to André Romano, TV Observatory columnist, we will also have Angelica as a confirmed judge for the Show dos Famosos. According to the journalist, the presenter and singer is the second artist who completes the team of judges in Domingão with Huck. With the faux pas committed and the raid with the interpreter of Vou de Táxi, it would be a way to redeem himself with Luciano.

Continues after advertising

The confirmed participants in the Show dos Famosos season, with the presentation of Luciano Huck, are: Vitor Kley, Thiago Arancam, Margareth Menezes, Robson Nunes, Diego Hypólito, Mariana Rios, Wanessa Camargo, Glória Groove and Fiuk. Cláudia Raia, Boninho and Preta Gil will also be part of the artistic jury.

Luciano Huck will receive Luan Santana and Alcione to sing for his debut. Marcos Mion, on the other hand, replacing Angélica’s husband, in charge of Caldeirão on Saturdays, will have a strong team as well. Tiago Leifert, Ana Furtado, Larissa Manoela, Juliana Paes and Paulo Vieira are the stars who will honor the former Record on Globo’s screen.

The former presenter of Caldeirão do Huck, confessed that Angelica is a key player in his professional career. Luciano confessed that he receives advice from his beloved to Patricia Kogut, columnist for O Globo: “On the day when I was most distressed about the decisions I had to make, she said, “I have an Indian friend who says it’s best to be silent. That the answers will not come from anyone. They come from you”.

The first season of Jornada Astral, produced by HBO Max, with Angelica has already come to an end. Coincidentally, Xuxa Meneghel also participated in the muse’s new program. Eliana Michaelichen is another friend of the ex-Globo who will appear in the news, with a premiere scheduled for October.