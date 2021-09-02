Globo will fire employees who refuse to be vaccinated; check press release

Like many companies that are concerned about the time the world is living in due to the new coronavirus pandemic, Globo Network is also included in that. According to information from UOL, the station will fire employees who refuse to receive vaccine doses against the disease.

In a message shared with employees, Globo highlights: “We can say that the application of vaccines is an effective strategy against the spread of the virus and a strong ally to protect everyone”.

The company also informed that employees who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons are not at risk of dismissal.

See the release in full:

“In more than a year of pandemic, we have been learning every day about ways to prevent and fight Covid-19. And this is continuous learning. Based on it, we can say that the application of vaccines is an effective strategy against the spread of the virus and a strong ally to protect everyone.

In line with our commitment to contribute to a safe environment for our people, we inform you that vaccination against Covid-19 is now a mandatory condition for all employees to work at Globo, including interns and young apprentices. With the exception of those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, non-vaccination may result in termination.

The mandatory vaccination is in line with the practice of several companies in the market today, since the decision not to be vaccinated impacts the collective and puts the health of other employees at risk.”

