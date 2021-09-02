Government of Rio Grande do Sul allows gradual return of public in stadiums | soccer

The government of the state of Rio Grande do Sul announced this Wednesday the gradual release for the return of the public to the stadiums. At first, the maximum fan limit at events will be 2.5 thousand people.

The information was released by the Crisis Cabinet of the government of Rio Grande do Sul. All clubs and cities in the state that resume activities with fans must comply with a strict protocol for the prevention of coronavirus (see end of text).

Among the measures is the maximum capacity of 40% in each sector sports squares, precisely to avoid crowding. In total, each location cannot receive more than 2,500 people. The release takes effect after publication in the State Official Gazette.

– It was a long and very thoughtful deal given the importance of the fact and the moment. I believe that this is a first and fundamental step for us to be able to build an ever more complete recovery of football, as other sectors of society are already doing successfully. We now have the support of the clubs and society as a whole so that we can always move forward – said the president of the FGF, Luciano Hocsman, on the entity’s website.

1 of 1 President of FGF Luciano Hocsman in meeting with Governor Eduardo Leite — Photo: Gustavo Mansur / Palácio Piratini President of FGF Luciano Hocsman in meeting with Governor Eduardo Leite — Photo: Gustavo Mansur / Palácio Piratini

The government of RS justifies the measure citing the drop in hospitalizations by Covid-19 in clinical and intensive care beds (ICUs). Governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB) also cited the progress of vaccination as a factor that motivated the decision.

– We are advancing in the releases and reduction of restrictions due to the improvement in the pandemic scenario in RS and because we are one of the states with more vaccines in the country, always being at the top of the ranking – said Leite.

According to Leite, the norms will be re-evaluated as the State advances towards the goal of completing the vaccination schedule for at least 70% of the population. Currently, the RS has 36.1% of the inhabitants with the two doses applied or the single dose vaccine.

The presence of public in the stadiums was banned in March 2020, when the new coronavirus pandemic began to spread in Brazil. So far, 34,227 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in Rio Grande do Sul, in a total of 1,409,665 registered cases of the disease.

Check out the measures that stadiums should take to receive the public: