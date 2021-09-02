Grêmio: Rafinha reveals surprise with Maicon’s departure: “Very sad”

Maicon’s departure didn’t just take Grêmio fans by surprise. Today (1), Rafinha revealed having learned of the termination from the official statement, released on Monday (31), by the club and the player.

Grêmio and Maicon signed an agreement to bring forward the end of the contract, which would run until December. O UOL Sport showed that the club took the initiative to propose the termination.

“It’s a very sad situation. Maicon is a great friend and was one of those responsible for my coming here. Maicon is a great guy. Who am I to talk about Maicon’s history at Grêmio… We get sad , it’s a very big loss. He would help us a lot, on and off the field,” said Rafinha, at a press conference.

Maicon entered the second half of the game against Corinthians, Saturday (28th), and was sent off after an insane complaint with referee Ricardo Marques Ribeiro. On the field exit, the steering wheel still gestured towards Felipão, who was caught with open arms charging the player’s attitude.

“I really didn’t know. I found out between Sunday and Monday. It took it by surprise. Nobody expected it (…) It’s a big loss, we are sad, one of the best midfielders in Brazilian football. He deserves all the best and we’ll stay in missing our captain, may he be very happy,” commented Rafinha.

At 35, Maicon is in Rio de Janeiro with his family and should return to Porto Alegre early next week. Grêmio and the player’s staff are still discussing a formal farewell, with the right to a press conference.