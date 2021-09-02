Haaland scores, but Norway and the Netherlands draw

In a match valid for the fourth round of Group G of the European Qualifiers for the World Cup, Norway and the Netherlands were in a 1-1 draw. The Norwegians took the lead with a goal scored by Haaland, but the Dutch tied with Klaassen.

FIRST TIME

The Norwegians managed to get the better of this Thursday’s match when they scored the first goal of the game. 20 minutes into the match, the home team went on the attack, effective in the goal scored by Erling Braut Haaland.

Still in the first stage of the match, the Dutch team managed to attack to seek the equalizer. The visitors went to the offensive field and 36 minutes into the game, midfielder Davy Klaassen left everything the same on the scoreboard.

SECOND TIME

Norway failed to apply a strong attack in the second stage of the clash, and submitted only twice in the final 45 minutes. None of his finishes went on goal, one out and the other blocked by the Dutch.

The offensive rhythm of the Netherlands throughout the game was stronger than that of the Norwegians, especially in the second stage, when the Dutch managed to create good opportunities in attack, but were not effective in scoring.

SEQUENCE

Norway faces Latvia at 13h (GMT) this Saturday. The Netherlands, in turn, plays against Montenegro at 15:45 (GMT) on Saturday.