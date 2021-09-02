Health confirms registration of Delta variant in PG | The net

This case was confirmed in the circulation report of Sars-CoV-2 strains (virus responsible for Covid-19) by genomic sequencing

The Secretary of State for Health (Sesa) confirmed this Wednesday (1st) 36 more cases of the delta variant, 13 cases of sublines and five new deaths – four of the delta variant and one of the AY.4 subline. The data were passed on in the circulation report of Sars-CoV-2 strains (virus responsible for Covid-19) by genomic sequencing, by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

The new cases were registered in Paranaguá, Araucária, Colombo, Curitiba, Piên, Piraquara, São José dos Pinhais, Ponta Grossa, Fernandes Pinheiro, Imbituva, Palmas, Cascavel, Guaraniaçu, Toledo and São João do Ivaí. The deaths are from Curitiba (4) and Toledo (1): three men (31, 46 and 56 years old) and two women (51 and 66 years old).

So far, 843 samples from Paraná have been sequenced by Fiocruz and 475 are awaiting results. Most samples correspond to P.1 (462 cases). From delta there are 95 confirmed cases and 24 deaths, in addition to 30 cases of sublineages (14 cases AY.4 and 3 cases AY.12), with two deaths in AY.4.

As soon as the report is sent by Fiocruz, Sesa gets in touch with the Regional Health, which in turn communicate the municipalities of residence (or notification) of confirmed cases to start the epidemiological investigation. This process includes data from the onset of symptoms, the examination, whether there was hospitalization and whether the case is considered a cure or death.

SUBLINEAGES – Variant sublineages are phenomena that are part of the natural viral evolution and are associated with the rate of disease replication. The more the virus multiplies, the faster the evolutionary processes take place.

The Sars-CoV-2 virus undergoes expected mutations within the evolutionary process of any RNA virus. When this happens, it is characterized as a new variant of the virus.

So that the nomenclature doesn’t get too long, when it comes down to 4 characters, a new name is given. This is what happened with P.1 and P.2: the official names were B.1.1.28.1 (for P.1) and B.1.1.28.2 (for P.2). AY.4 is B.1.617.2.4 and AY.12 is B.1.617.2.12.

ATTENTION VARIANT – When mutations cause relevant clinical and epidemiological changes, such as greater severity and greater potential for infection, this variant is classified as VOC (variant of concern or variant of attention).

VOCs are considered to be of concern due to mutations that can lead to increased transmissibility and a worsening of the epidemiological situation. Sublineages of the delta variant, as well as the strain itself, are considered as VOC.