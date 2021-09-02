Health says it does not guarantee doses to states that do not follow guidelines

The Ministry of Health said today in a note that it will not guarantee doses of the vaccine against covid-19 to states and municipalities that adopt immunization plans other than those established by the folder.

In the statement, the agency says that decisions on booster doses, shortening the interval between doses and the application of vaccines from different manufacturers must be “based on scientific evidence, extensive discussion among experts, epidemiological scenario, target population, availability of doses and authorization from regulatory bodies, such as Anvisa”.

“These changes in the PNO recommendations can influence the safety and efficacy of vaccines in the population and can also lead to the lack of doses in the National Vaccination Plan to complete the vaccination schedule in the Brazilian population”, he continues.

The declaration comes shortly after the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), announces the calendar for the third dose in the state, which includes people from São Paulo aged 60 and over.

Without directly quoting President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), Doria said that, unlike the federal government, state management prioritizes science and, for this reason, will not follow the PNI (National Immunization Program). The program provides the third dose for seniors aged 70 and over.

In the technical note, the Ministry of Health indicates, for the third dose, “preferably” messenger RNA vaccines (Pfizer) or, “alternatively”, viral vector (Astrazeneca and Janssen). Those from inactive virus (CoronaVac) are not mentioned. This angered the state of São Paulo, which has declared it will use “the vaccine that is available” and that CoronaVac has proven booster efficacy in states.

According to Jean Gorinchteyn, Secretary of Health of the State of São Paulo, the folder will officiate today in MS the request for CoronaVac to also be included in this third dose immunization platform. “It is not right, fair or ethical that we have this vaccine device and it is not used to its fullest extent,” he said at a news conference this afternoon.