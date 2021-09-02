Hold on, pawn! The Farm releases erotic toys in the pre-confinement

Farm 13 starts on September 14, but pre-confinement starts this Friday (3/9) and the column Leo Dias discovered that so that famous people don’t feel so alone and needy like that, erotic toys were released!

In addition to books and comic books, a pen-drive with movies, puzzles, bodybuilding accessories, treats and an iPad without internet access, the 20 celebrities will be able to take erotic objects such as vibrators and massagers in their luggage. Resources to soothe loneliness and relax these 15 days, if you know what I mean. By the way, we found out that there are ex-BBB who set aside several items of the genre for this brief stay.

Due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the famous will undergo tests before meeting at the official headquarters and full vaccination was required. In fact, those who have not been vaccinated will still receive their doses at the hotel. The production of the reality series, directed by Rodrigo Carelli, asked the new pedestrians to record Stories before going to the hotel and, thus, avoid giving any hints that they will be on the program.

The cast of A Fazenda 13 is made up of Emilly Araújo, Dynho Alves, Gui Araújo, Rico Melquiades, Tiago Piquilo, Mussunzinho, Victor Pecoraro, Arcrebiano Araujo, MC Gui, Nego do Borel, Aline Mineiro, Marina Ferrari, Solange Gomes, Dayane Mello, Liziane Tierrez, Tati Quebra Barraco, Fernanda Medrado, Valentina Francavilla, Erasmo Viana, Erika Schneider and Mileide Mihaile. Adriane Galisteu will make her debut in command of Record TV’s rural reality show.