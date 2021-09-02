Horizon Forbidden West Preview available; announced editions and upgrade will not be free

Facebook

Twitter

Whatsapp

Sony and Guerrilla Games have officially announced that Forbidden West horizon had its presales open today.

First, we have the information that the upgrade will not be free. To have access to both versions (PS4 and PS5), you need to purchase the Deluxe Edition.

As a pre-order bonus in any situation, the Legacy Nora costume and the Legacy Nora spear (items inspired by Rost, Aloy’s mentor and guardian) will be offered.

There are three digital editions: the PS4 and PS5 standards, as well as the Deluxe Edition.

In physical format, in addition to the standards, we will have a Special, Collector and Regalla (the three only available in North America and Europe, until the time of publication of this news).

Update: the Special Edition will arrive in Brazil (via Brazilian PlayStation.Blog).

Special Edition* ($79.99/69.99)

*Confirmed in Brazil

SteelBook

Mini art book

Digital soundtrack (voucher)

Collector’s Edition ($199.99)

Horizon Forbidden West PS4 & PS5 (digital format)

Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook (diskless)

Tremortusk and Aloy Statue

Mini Arts Book

2 Special Costumes (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

Item Resources Pack (ammo, potions and fast travel)

In-Game Item Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode Poses and Paintings

digital soundtrack

Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Solar Eagle

Regella Edition ($259.99)

All Collector’s Edition Content

‘Regalla’ themed Tremortusk and Aloy statue

Focus replica and a booth

Canvas map

Sunwing and Clawstrider Machine Replicas

See below what is available on the Brazilian PS Store.

Description:

Purchase Horizon Forbidden West Digital Edition Deluxe in both PS4 and PS5 versions.

Edition includes:

– Full game (PS4 and PS5).

– Digital soundtrack

– Digital picture book

– The digital comic book Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Solar Eagle*

In-game items include:

– Unlocking the Photography Mode (special pose and face painting)

In-game items (unlocked in story progression) included:

– Brutamonte Elite Carja Costume and Short Bow

– Nora Elite Thundering Costume and Slingshot

– Machine Attack Part – Garraveloz Alfa

– Resource pack

Join Aloy as he explores the Forbidden West, a deadly frontier that hides mysterious new threats.

*Available in English, German, Brazilian Portuguese and Japanese.

Description:

Edition includes:

– Complete game (PS5).

Join Aloy as he explores the Forbidden West, a deadly frontier that hides mysterious new threats.

PlayStation 5 version features:

– Take a quick trip back to the game that will feel instant with the PS5 console’s ultra-fast SSD and short transition times

– Play in incredible 4K resolution, with HDR and Performance Mode that targets 60 FPS*

– Feel the impact of attacks with the tactile response of the DualSense™ Wireless Control and feel the resistance of the bow, hook and other weapons with the adaptive triggers of the DualSense Wireless Control

– Hear the landscapes come to life around you with Tempest 3D AudioTech from your PS5 console with stereo headphones (analog or USB).

*A 4K and HDR compatible TV or monitor is required.

Description:

Edition includes:

– Complete game (PS4).

Join Aloy to face the Forbidden West, a territory that hides mysterious new threats.

– A vast open world: discover distant lands, new enemies, magnificent cultures and surprising characters

– A majestic frontier: Explore lush forests, sunken cities and towering mountains of an America in the distant future

– New dangers: use weapons, equipment and traps created with repurposed parts to face giant machines and human enemies on mounts

– Surprising Mysteries: Uncover the secret behind Earth’s impending collapse and unlock a hidden chapter in the remote past that will change Aloy forever