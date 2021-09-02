How to make Juliette’s fresh beauty on the cover of Vogue – Vogue

+



Juliette at Vogue Brasil (Photo: Vogue Brasil)

Juliette is ours: the lawyer – and now a singer – exudes charm and elegance in the digital edition of Vogue Brasil in September. And the beauty of the shooting, created by Silvio Giorgio, is one of the editorial’s strong points.

The make-up artist developed two versions for the essay: one with a head of flowers created by himself, another in a fresh climate with a vintage touch and 1940s references in which the hairstyle is the main protagonist: a series of curls made with water and gel and drawn over Juliette’s skin. Here, we teach you how to reproduce makeup and hairstyle at home to get in the mood for the cover:

Juliette at Vogue Brasil (Photo: Vogue Brasil)

Light and hydrated skin

With a focus on beauty in the hair, the skin and eyes do not need large contours or shadows. “We started with a mask to give freshness, along with a transparent base that feels fresh. You can choose the shade that best suits your skin. A differential here is the eyebrow, which is well marked with gel and arched, which gives more strength to the look. If you have a well-drawn eyebrow, the rest comes in as a complement”, says Silvio Giorgio. To top it off, the beauty artist recommends a very light bronze eyeshadow to outline the eyes and a light pink blush, which gives the final touch of freshness with moisturizer on the lips. A beauty for any skin tone and any type of face that works day or night! Check it step by step:

Moisturize your skin with your favorite product – preferably a serum that prevents dryness.

Also moisturize the eyes with a specific product for that region.

Use a thin, light foundation and as little concealer as possible to ensure a fresh result. Avoid the contours.

Count on a lip liner to draw the mouth.

Finish with flesh-colored eyeshadow and lightly bronzer for the final effect; if you want, add a little lip gloss.

Juliette at Vogue: artist wears Rodrigo Evangelista (Photo: Mariana Maltoni; Fashion editor: Pedro Sales; Beauty: Silvio Giorgio; Digital coordination: Renata Garcia and Lais Franklin; Design set: João Arpi; Nail artist: Roberta Munis)

focus on hair

To repeat Juliette’s hair in Vogue without leaving the house, Silvio recommends braiding the back, like the one used by the lawyer. On the front, separate a few strands of fine hair and, with the help of a comb, draw stuck waves on the forehead and face contour by spraying water and using a high-fixation gel to create the curves. In everyday life, it’s worth balancing the number of curls and the size of your hair and face: start with a few until you get used to the look and increase as you like.

To top it off: artistic nails!

An absolute trend, artistic nails are here to stay. In the cover editorial with Juliette, the creations were made by Roberta Munis, a nail artist who takes care of the hands of names like Marina Ruy Barbosa and Bruna Marquezine. For the shooting, she created two long versions with different works: one covered in dried flowers; the other, with the same sand used in the editorial scenario, which refers to the ground of the northeastern hinterland in an ocher tone. You can replicate both at home: “In the first one, I used different kinds of flowers, which you can find in specialty beauty stores and you can use nail glue to apply. In the second, the idea is to choose colors that refer to the tones of the Northeast – mainly the earthy ones, like the browns and ocher that I used at the base of the second nail”, says Roberta. Get inspired!

Juliette at Vogue Brasil (Photo: Vogue Brasil)

