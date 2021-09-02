Hyundai Casper is an SUV with a Fiat Mobi size and a Renault Kwid look

Hyundai has taken away all the secrecy behind its smallest SUV – if it can be considered an SUV. It is the Hyundai Casper, a subcompact with approximately 3.60 m in length (the size of a Fiat Mobi) and the adventurous style of a Renault Kwid. Its launch in South Korea is still scheduled for 2021.

Click here and subscribe to Quatro Rodas for only R$ 8.90

It’s Mobi length, but the 2.40m wheelbase is closer to the Kwid’s 2.42m, which is good. Add to that the 1.58 m height (10 cm more than the Renault) and the width limited to just under 1.60 m. It is essentially an urban cart, but Hyundai defends it as a “mini-SUV”.

The few images released by the South Korean manufacturer reveal two versions, one with a more adventurous look and another with a more sporty footprint. There are daytime LEDs close to the hood and LEDs surrounding the headlights, independent and installed below.

Also noteworthy is the fact that the line of the rear door windows is higher than that of the front doors. But the taillights are the most exotic elements, as they are behind the rear window.

The interior is not shown, but you can see a multimedia center highlighted in the middle of the dashboard. At least they released information about the mechanics. The Hyundai Casper will have two 1.0 engines: an aspirated 76 hp and a turbo, with 100 hp and both will be combined with a four-speed automatic transmission.

Can’t go to the stand to buy, but don’t want to miss the exclusive Quatro Rodas content? Click here and get digital access