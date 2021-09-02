“I can’t spoil it,” says Felipe Roque about A Fazenda 13

Actor Felipe Roque contacted the column Leo Dias through social networks to clarify the rumors that he would be in the cast of A Fazenda 13. This Wednesday (1/9), Felipe posted a photo in Stories and apparently did not realize that the reality show bag appeared in the background.

In the conversation with the artist, the column wanted to clarify whether the image was published by a slip or if the pose was designed to draw attention. Felipe changed the subject, saying that he can’t give spoilers so as not to spoil the surprise that the network planned. “I’m in Rio de Janeiro and that bag belongs to João Zoli, who participated in A Fazenda 10. Why would the Fazenda send a bag of dirty clothes before anyone enters? I can’t say anything else,” explained Aline Riscado’s ex-boyfriend.

felipe roque instagram (2) Unintentionally or on purpose? Reproduction/Instagram felipe roque instagram (1) Felipe Roque leaked A Fazenda’s suitcaseReproduction/Instagram felipe roque instagram 5 Felipe Roque was quoted for A Fazenda 13Reproduction/Instagram felipe roque instagram 4 Roque has over a million followers on InstagramReproduction/Instagram felipe roque instagram 3 Felipe Roque is an actorReproduction/Instagram 0

Asked if he would accept an invitation to become a pawn in the rural reality show, he was evasive: “I can’t speak. Whether I say yes or no, I’ll help you figure out who’s and isn’t cast on the show. Sorry, but I have a lot of respect for the station I work for.”

Last Tuesday night (8/31), Felipe Roque had already shared with his followers an image in which the infamous bag appeared in the background, in a more discreet way.

So, would it be a faux pas or an attempt to gain more followers on social media?