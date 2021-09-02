‘I was put through a kind of macho postgraduate course,’ says Huck about gay brother

In a statement made in his recently released book, “De Porta em Porta”, Luciano Huck revealed to have been shocked after his brother, Fernando Grostein, revealing to be homosexual at 18 years of age. “When Fernando, at age 20, marked his position and said, ‘look, I’m gay’, this is my life, this is not a choice, this is my being, this is how I am’, I said: ‘ok ‘.”

“But at first I had a bit of a shock – for reasons that have to do with the dull, stupid and almost inhuman way in which the world dictates the rules of behavior, but also because you want the life of the person you love to be a paved road, with no potholes and little winding. In the world we live in, although this is changing, being gay still unfortunately means facing a heavy dose of prejudice”, continued the presenter.

He also said that he had many prejudices: “The ‘liberation’ started that day when Fernando showed me that we were neither as similar nor as close as I imagined. Today, I see how many years and years I was subjected to a kind of sexist post-graduation – which devastated and devastates my generation and many others – made me incapable of seeing the prejudices I thought, said and did, and, worse, things important things that I stopped thinking, saying and doing. Today I know that I was also afraid to face my own prejudices”.

“Stupidly, I thought I had a certain obligation to reproduce with him the toxicities I had absorbed in the name of virility, of an abject ‘tradition’ that generated multitudes of traumatized and, at the very least, sexually confused men. Given the load of macho and homophobic references that Brazilian society had given me – and the prejudice and suffering that I imagined this would bring to Fernando and my family – my first sensation was, in fact, of losing ground”. “There begins a clash between everything that had ingrained in me, the result of what is now called structural machismo, and my attempt to understand and process new information and form a new consciousness,” he said. Fernando also narrated, in the book, the moment he told Luciano the news. “Luciano lost ground, but his immediate instinct was to welcome him. Protection. I remember the first thing he did was give me his hand, hug me and say we were together. I was looking for acceptance.” Huck concludes by saying that he has always had a relationship of love, affection and admiration for his brother. And that Fernando helped him understand about the LGBTQIA+ universe. “It was not a few times that my brother and I revisited our pains and emotions on this topic. Lots of conversations, some discussions. Getting to this learning point was not easy. There were years of meetings and disagreements, some fights and explosive reactions on both sides. I think it’s important to reiterate this, to make it clear that our family life is far from being a script for a margarine commercial. That’s why I expose here, without fear, the insides of our family intimacy. Because I believe that this story contributes, in some way, to make this world better.”

