Ilha Record suffers against The Masked Singer and loses boudoir on Tuesdays · TV News

Ilha Record suffers against The Masked Singer and loses boudoir on Tuesdays

Ilha Record is suffering against The Masked Singer and has been losing audience on Tuesdays, when Ivete Sangalo’s program airs on Globo. This Tuesday (31), the reality show led by Sabrina Sato scored an average of 6.2 points on Ibope in Greater São Paulo, while the competitor hit 19.8 at the same time. Despite this, Record beat SBT, which registered 5.2 in direct confrontation.

In its first two weeks of airing, before the debut of The Masked Singer, Ilha Record scored 7.4 points on July 27th and August 3rd. After the arrival of the new Globo attraction (on August 10th), the program has been losing momentum.

On August 10, Ilha scored 6.9; the following week it dropped to 6.0 (worst Tuesday so far); on August 24 it reached 7.1 points; but yesterday it almost soured the negative record on this day of the week, with 6.2.

Last night (31), the competition between sub-celebrities was aired from 22:45 to 0:05, while The Masked Singer was aired from 22:42 to 0:02. On SBT, the Programa do Ratinho (22:24 to 23:29) scored 5.2 points, and the Cine Espetacular (23:29 to 1:05) 4.4 –with the film Contrabando (2012).

See below the audiences for Tuesday, August 31, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 14.3
good morning SP7.5
Good morning Brazil7.6
More you6.0
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes6.3
SP19.5
Globe Sports10.0
Newspaper Today10.6
Afternoon Session: The Trial by Fire10.8
you you you14.9
fitness dreams14.5
in the times of the emperor17.8
SP221.4
grab hold23.1
Statement: Minister of Mines and Energy23.4
National Newspaper27.0
Empire30.1
The Masked Singer Brazil20.3
secret truths12.6
Reporter Profession8.7
Globo Newspaper6.3
Paralympic Bulletin5.4
conversation with bial4.7
Owl: It Works Out 23.7
Hour 14.3
Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.3
Morning General Balance (average from 5am-8:30am)1.8
General Balance Sheet SP (7:30 am to 8:29 am)3.0
Speak Brazil3.7
Nowadays4.4
JR 24h (morning)4.6
General balance6.9
Proof of love6.1
JR 24h (afternoon 1)5.0
City Alert7.4
JR 24h (afternoon 2)7.0
Journal of Record8.8
Statement: Minister of Mines and Energy8.4
Genesis10.7
when you call the heart6.2
Island Record6.2
Chicago Med – Emergency Care3.5
JR 24h (dawn)2.0
Speaks, I hear you0.8
Religious0.3
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.6
First Impact3.5
Come here3.2
Good Morning & Co.3.8
gossiping3.2
Family Cases4.4
indomitable heart7.2
true loves7.6
SBT Brazil5.7
Statement: Minister of Mines and Energy5.9
wheel to wheel5.7
Chest Award Coupon5.9
Chiquititas5.5
Mouse program5.2
Spectacular Cinema: Smuggling4.4
the night3.0
Operation Mosque2.0
Reporter Connection2.2
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)2.1
First Impact (4h-6h)2.7

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP