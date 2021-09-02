Ilha Record suffers against The Masked Singer and loses boudoir on Tuesdays · TV News

Ilha Record is suffering against The Masked Singer and has been losing audience on Tuesdays, when Ivete Sangalo’s program airs on Globo. This Tuesday (31), the reality show led by Sabrina Sato scored an average of 6.2 points on Ibope in Greater São Paulo, while the competitor hit 19.8 at the same time. Despite this, Record beat SBT, which registered 5.2 in direct confrontation.

In its first two weeks of airing, before the debut of The Masked Singer, Ilha Record scored 7.4 points on July 27th and August 3rd. After the arrival of the new Globo attraction (on August 10th), the program has been losing momentum.

On August 10, Ilha scored 6.9; the following week it dropped to 6.0 (worst Tuesday so far); on August 24 it reached 7.1 points; but yesterday it almost soured the negative record on this day of the week, with 6.2.

Last night (31), the competition between sub-celebrities was aired from 22:45 to 0:05, while The Masked Singer was aired from 22:42 to 0:02. On SBT, the Programa do Ratinho (22:24 to 23:29) scored 5.2 points, and the Cine Espetacular (23:29 to 1:05) 4.4 –with the film Contrabando (2012).

See below the audiences for Tuesday, August 31, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 14.3 good morning SP 7.5 Good morning Brazil 7.6 More you 6.0 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.3 SP1 9.5 Globe Sports 10.0 Newspaper Today 10.6 Afternoon Session: The Trial by Fire 10.8 you you you 14.9 fitness dreams 14.5 in the times of the emperor 17.8 SP2 21.4 grab hold 23.1 Statement: Minister of Mines and Energy 23.4 National Newspaper 27.0 Empire 30.1 The Masked Singer Brazil 20.3 secret truths 12.6 Reporter Profession 8.7 Globo Newspaper 6.3 Paralympic Bulletin 5.4 conversation with bial 4.7 Owl: It Works Out 2 3.7 Hour 1 4.3 Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.3 Morning General Balance (average from 5am-8:30am) 1.8 General Balance Sheet SP (7:30 am to 8:29 am) 3.0 Speak Brazil 3.7 Nowadays 4.4 JR 24h (morning) 4.6 General balance 6.9 Proof of love 6.1 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 5.0 City Alert 7.4 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 7.0 Journal of Record 8.8 Statement: Minister of Mines and Energy 8.4 Genesis 10.7 when you call the heart 6.2 Island Record 6.2 Chicago Med – Emergency Care 3.5 JR 24h (dawn) 2.0 Speaks, I hear you 0.8 Religious 0.3

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.6 First Impact 3.5 Come here 3.2 Good Morning & Co. 3.8 gossiping 3.2 Family Cases 4.4 indomitable heart 7.2 true loves 7.6 SBT Brazil 5.7 Statement: Minister of Mines and Energy 5.9 wheel to wheel 5.7 Chest Award Coupon 5.9 Chiquititas 5.5 Mouse program 5.2 Spectacular Cinema: Smuggling 4.4 the night 3.0 Operation Mosque 2.0 Reporter Connection 2.2 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 2.1 First Impact (4h-6h) 2.7

Source: Broadcasters