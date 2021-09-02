Images show the last moments of a missing couple in Angra | Rio de Janeiro



Casal had been missing since Sunday (22) after leaving by boat to see the sunset in Angra dos ReisReproduction / Social Networks

Rio – Images obtained by Civil police show the last moments of Cristiane Nogueira da Silva, 48 years old, and Leonardo Machado de Andrade, 50 years old, before disappearing into the sea in Angra dos Reis, on the 22nd. The body of the real estate consultant was found last Sunday in Restinga de Marambaia, but her ex-husband is still missing.

Investigations into the disappearance are from the 166th (Angra dos Reis). the delegate Vilson Almeida does not rule out any line of investigation, but the main suspicion of the police is that the vessel has sunk at sea.

In the videos obtained by the Civil Police, in which THE DAY had access, it is possible to see that the couple was having a quiet weekend in the house they rented. Cristiane and Leonardo were separated and traveled to seek a reconciliation.

The two went out to enjoy the sunset near the Big Island and have not been seen again. The police were alerted and began the search work. After six days, divers from the Fire Department found a window similar to the one used by the vessel. Cristiane’s body was found in a military area in Marambaia. Family members recognized her through photos.

Exams carried out at the Legal Medical Institute (IML) ruled out that the broker’s death occurred with the use of violence. Cristiane died of drowning. She will be buried this Thursday with a ceremony restricted to family members.

The search for Leonardo continues.

New information

Chief Vilson Almeida added new information to the case. According to him, there was a call for help on the night of the 23rd, about 24 hours after the couple disappeared. “There was information that on Monday (23), around 19:00, there was a call for help in the area of ​​Marambaia. The police confirmed the information with the person who saw the light,” he said.