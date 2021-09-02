Images show the last moments of a missing couple in Angra | Rio de Janeiro

Casal had been missing since Sunday (22) after leaving by boat to see the sunset in Angra dos ReisReproduction / Social Networks
Posted 01/09/2021 13:15 | Updated 01/09/2021 13:20
Images taken by the Civil Police show the last moments of a missing couple in Angra. Cristiane Silva, 48, and Leonardo Andrade, 50, were separated and were trying to reconcile. Her body was found in the Restinga de Marambaia, but the ex is still missing. #The day pic.twitter.com/EOJJcpe22T
— Jornal O Dia (@jornalodia) September 1, 2021
Investigations into the disappearance are from the 166th (Angra dos Reis). the delegate Vilson Almeida does not rule out any line of investigation, but the main suspicion of the police is that the vessel has sunk at sea.
In the videos obtained by the Civil Police, in which THE DAY had access, it is possible to see that the couple was having a quiet weekend in the house they rented. Cristiane and Leonardo were separated and traveled to seek a reconciliation.
The two went out to enjoy the sunset near the Big Island and have not been seen again. The police were alerted and began the search work. After six days, divers from the Fire Department found a window similar to the one used by the vessel. Cristiane’s body was found in a military area in Marambaia. Family members recognized her through photos.
Exams carried out at the Legal Medical Institute (IML) ruled out that the broker’s death occurred with the use of violence. Cristiane died of drowning. She will be buried this Thursday with a ceremony restricted to family members.
The search for Leonardo continues.
New information