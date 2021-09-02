In a game of 5 goals and 49 fouls, Coritiba beats Londrina, leads and ends fast

Coritiba beat Londrina by 3 to 2, this Wednesday (1st) at night, at the Café stadium, for the 22nd round of Serie B. The team from the capital opened up the lead in the competition, now with 42 points – two points ahead of runner-up CRB and six more than 5th place. The Interior team is in the relegation zone, in 17th place, with 21 points. Click here to see the ranking on the Srgoool website.

Coritiba’s goals were scored by Matheus Sales, Waguininho and Luciano Castán.

Before the start of the match, players from Coxa and Londrina protested against racism.

FAST

Coritiba hasn’t beaten an opponent from Paraná for 4 months, since April 24, when they applied 5-0 at Paraná Clube. Since then, there have been 5 defeats and 2 draws against teams from the same state. In Serie B, the thigh is the best visitor in the competition, with 7 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses. Londrina, on the other hand, saw its undefeated series fall – it came from 4 games without losing (2 draws and 2 wins).

GUNNER

Winger Waguininho is Coritiba’s second top scorer in the 2021 season, with 8 goals in 35 games, only behind center forward Léo Gamalho (18 goals in 32 games). Midfielder Matheus Sales has 2 goals in 24 matches this season. Defender Luciano Castán now has 4 goals in 35 games this season.

CLIMBING

Coach Gustavo Morínigo did not have the steering wheel Val, suspended. Matheus Sales took the vacancy. The coach maintained the 4-2-3-1 tactical scheme, with Robinho centered and Waguininho (right) and Igor Paixão (left) as wingers. Other casualties were William Alves and Edson Carioca, injured. Londrina did not have the forward Safira, negotiated with Belenenses, from Portugal.

FIRST TIME

The first half had a lot of physical dispute, excessive wrong passes and a high number of fouls (13 from Londrina and 12 from Coritiba). Even so, it was four goals. Londrina opened the scoreboard after 4 minutes, by leaps and bounds. After direct lateral kick to the area, Salatiel’s pivot, hit and rebound and Marcelinho’s submission. Thigh tied at 15, after a crossed foul for the area, hitting from the defense and kicking from outside the area of ​​Matheus Sales. Londrina scored 2-1 in a well-crafted move, at 27. Marcelinho crossed the ball on the right wing and Celsinho, with style, headed in the angle.

POLEMICAL GOAL

Coritiba tied at 45, in a cross by Natanael and header by Waguininho. César saved at the top of the line and the question was whether the ball entered fully. The arbitration validated. According to Sportv’s Whistle Central, the VAR did not get a conclusive image of the bid and did not interfere, prevailing the field’s decision.

Coritiba’s second goal (photo: Reproduction/Sportv)

SECOND TIME

The second half started with a similar scenario as before, with no team dominating the actions and with a lot of physical dispute. Coritiba reached the third goal in their specialty: set pieces. Robinho took a free kick into the area. Henrique shook his head for Luciano Castán to finish in the face of goal. The first substitutions in the thigh only came at 38, with the entries of midfielder Valdeci and defensive midfielder Gustavo Bochecha.

STATISTICS

In the total of 90 minutes, Coritiba had 10 submissions (5 right), 62% of ball possession, 81% of passing efficiency and 20 committed fouls. Londrina had 8 submissions (3 right), 38% of ball possession, 72% of passing efficiency and 29 committed fouls. Data are from the Sofascore website.

LONDRINA 2×3 CORITIBA

Londoner: Caesar; Matheus Bianqui (Marcão), Saimon, Lucas Costa and Felipe Vieira; Tarik and Jhonny Lucas; Lucas Lourenço (Junior Pirambu), Celsinho (Gegê) and Marcelinho (Caprini); Salathiel (Alan Pinheiro). Technician: Márcio Fernandes

Coritiba: Wilson; Nathaniel, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro; Willian Farias and Matheus Sales (Gustavo Bochecha); Waguininho, Robinho (Valdeci) and Igor Paixão (Wellington Carvalho); Leo Gamalho. Technician: Gustavo Morínigo

Goals: Marcelinho (4-1st), Matheus Sales (15-1st), Celsinho (27-1st), Waguininho (45-1st), Luciano Castán (33-2nd)

Yellow cards: Matheus Sales, Nathaniel, Igor Paixão (C). Matheus Bianqui, Tarik, Gegê (L)

Referee: Andre Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

Location: Café Stadium, in Londrina

MAIN LANDS

First time

4 – Goal by Londrina. Side charged straight to the area. Salatiel pivots. The ball hits Matheus Sales and is left clean for Marcelinho to poke.

8 – Igor Paixão dodges one and kicks from outside the area. The ball passes close.

15 – Goal of Coritiba. Lack on the right. Robinho crosses into the area. The defense takes off. Matheus Sales catches a rebound outside the area and kicks into the corner.

27 – Goal by Londrina. Marcelinho makes a good play on the right wing and crosses. Celsinho enters free and plays with his head, in the corner.

45 – Goal of Coritiba. Robinho puts it to Nathaniel, who receives in the area and crosses. Waguininho nods. Cesar defends over the line.

Second time

3 – Marcelinho steals from Biro, advances and shoots from outside the area. Wilson palms up.

4 – Counterattack. Willian Farias plays for Waguininho. He invades the area and kicks away.

19 – Igor Paixão steals on the attack, table with Robinho, receives in the area and cross kicks. The defense saves.

26 – Waguininho kicks hard from outside the area. Caesar defends.

33 – Goal by Coritiba. Lack of medium distance. Robinho launches into the area. Henrique heads for Castán, in the face of the goal, to finish.