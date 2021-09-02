In a statement, TV Globo says it will fire employees who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccine; read full text

Last year, TV Globo faced — and still faces — a major challenge to keep its programming on air and to care for the health of all its employees in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to taking all possible sanitary measures, the Rio station took a more radical decision to ensure everyone’s safety. According to UOL this Wednesday (1), a statement was released warning that employees who do not take the Covid-19 vaccine will be fired.

The site had access to the text that was sent to employees, and explained that this is a warning for people who still refuse to take the vaccine, even though they already have the possibility of being immunized. “We can say that the application of vaccines is an effective strategy against the spread of the virus and a strong ally to protect everyone”, says an excerpt.

“The mandatory vaccination is in line with the practice of several companies in the market today, since the decision not to be vaccinated impacts the collective and puts the health of other employees at risk”, argued TV Globo.

The statement reinforces that to work at the company, immunization will be necessary, including for young apprentices and interns. The exception imposed by the “plim plim” is limited only to its employees who cannot get the vaccine for medical reasons. “Non-vaccination may result in termination”, highlighted the company.

Also according to the publication, employees will need to send proof of vaccination to the professionals responsible for the control. Wanted by hugogloss.com, the channel’s advisors stated that the position on the matter is the same as in the internal communiqué released by UOL.

Read the release in full:

“In more than a year of pandemic, we have been learning every day about ways to prevent and fight Covid-19. And this is continuous learning. Based on it, we can say that the application of vaccines is an effective strategy against the spread of the virus and a strong ally to protect everyone.

In line with our commitment to contribute to a safe environment for our people, we inform you that vaccination against Covid-19 is now a mandatory condition for all employees to work at Globo, including interns and young apprentices. With the exception of those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, non-vaccination may result in termination.

The mandatory vaccination is in line with the practice of several companies in the market today, since the decision not to be vaccinated impacts the collective and puts the health of other employees at risk”.