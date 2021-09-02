In lingerie, Tati Quebra Barraco shows intimate tattoos

Tati Breaks Shack used social media these past few days and raised the temperature by posing only in lingerie in a powerful click on Instagram. The 41-year-old funk girl left one of the intimate tattoos on her body on display.

On her Instagram account, the singer, who is quoted for The Farm 13, posed smiling under the use of a white lace lingerie that highlighted her beautiful curves and pampered her ample breasts. All produced, the carioca showed two tattoos close to her intimate part: one in the navel region, and another close to the groin.

In the caption, Tati Quebra Barraco philosophized: “The bad tongues speak badly, the good ones are licking me”, she wrote, which garnered several accolades. “Icon”, “How does it feel to have no faults? Af, perfect”, “A diva”, “I love it”, “Queen of queens”, “Xonei”, said some.

Quoted for The Farm 13

Last week, funk artist Valesca Popozuda let the participation of Tati Quebra Barraco slip away during interaction with her friend at Twitter. At the time, the person quoted for the reality show tried to lose track, but without success, and promoted the revolt of fans of the participant of the Island Record.

Besides Tati, another 20 names are practically confirmed in the cast. O Observatory of the Famous prepared the complete list that brings together the most highly rated, in addition to the news prepared for the edition that will be led by Adriane Galisteu.

Tati Quebra Barraco (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

